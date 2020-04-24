Farmers offer rural salute to Anzacs with hay bale poppies

New Zealanders are finding unique ways to salute the fallen.

Paddocks around New Zealand have been peppered with giant poppies as the country prepares for a very different Anzac Day.

With official services cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, Kiwis are coming up with new ways to salute the fallen from the safety of their bubbles.

In rural areas, the humble hay bale has taken a starring role in commemorations, with oversized poppies springing up on farms across the country.

Southland farmer David Johnston said his family had been attending Anzac Day commemorations for years.

READ MORE:

* Roadside Anzac tributes pop up around Lower Hutt suburb following Covid-19 service cancellations

* Respect in the dark: One man's haunting call for Anzac Day tributes not to be overlooked

* Coronavirus: Marking Anzac Day in lockdown

SUPPLIED The humble hay bale has taken a starring role in Anzac Day commemorations in rural Southland.

The poppies in their paddock at Heddon Bush, north of Invercargill, were a way of paying their respects while in lockdown.

"We can't do our normal thing but we still wanted to mark the day," he said.

"The kids are starting to get to an age where they understand a bit more about what it means and they've been doing a bit about Anzac Day at 'school' this week."

SUPPLIED Liam and Amelie Johnston with their family's giant poppy creation.

Johnston, his children Liam and Amelie, and their mother, Georgette, spent a couple of hours creating their hay bale sculpture.

In true No8 wire fashion, the family used red tail paint and black silage tape to craft the flower heads.

The technique was also used at Awarua, between Invercargill and Bluff, where Tracy Henderson's family had constructed its own floral tribute to the Anzacs.

SUPPLIED Annie, Ruby and Gus Henderson.

Although their children, Annie, Ruby and Gus Henderson were too young to really grasp the significance of the day, Tracy Henderson and her husband, Steve Henderson took them to a service every year.

"They learn a bit more every time and I think its important to build that understanding," she said.

Both families intended to follow the Returned Services Association's suggestion that New Zealanders stand in their bubbles at 6am tomorrow to mark the occasion.