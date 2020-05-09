Hawke's Bay misses out on rain brought by weather systems

The north of the North Island is in a prolonged drought.

Sheep and beef farmer Andrew Russell is old enough to remember the drought of 1982-1983, which his family recall as particularly challenging.

But the drought of 2019-2020 has Russell wondering if he'll be a "man of leisure" in the near future.

"You start thinking am I just being a wuss? Was it worse back then?".

But Russell's father was a fastidious record keeper, and last week he dug up the diary for 1983 at Tuna Nui station, located at the foot of the Kaweka Ranges.

"They had 30mm of rain in April. So the drought had well and truly broken. They started getting significant rain on April 4. We're five weeks on from that. So that sort of puts things in context a little bit," he said.

According to an historical assessment of droughts in New Zealand done by National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) in 2013, which looked at the severity of droughts in the period from 1972 onward, the worst to affect Hawke's Bay was1997-1998, followed by 2012-2013 and finally that of 1982-1983.

But droughts aren't so clear cut. There are a number of elements that contribute to the severity including areal coverage and timing, said Hawke's Bay Regional Council's prinicpal air scientist Kathleen Kozyniak.

However, "In terms of rainfall alone the November to April totals look to be lower this season compared to the 2012-2013 drought in almost all areas of the region except Waikaremoana and the Kaweka Range," she said.

SUPPLIED Dry conditions on Andrew Russell's Hawke's Bay farm in February.

One site near the Ruahine Range with records dating back to the 1960s had a lower November to March total for this season than all other years on record, while soil moisture records at three other sites were at the lowest levels since records began 20 years ago. The region had between 35 per cent and 65 per cent of average rainfall for the November to April period depending on location, Kozyniak said.

Met Service meteorologist Lewis Ferris said over the weekend and early part of the week a couple of large weather systems dropped around 30mm of rain on regions in central and west North Island, greening up elevated areas like Mount Taranaki.

Eastern areas were sheltered from the westerly rains by the Ruahine Ranges and Napier Airport recorded just 14mm of rain between Sunday and Tuesday, he said.

SUPPLIED Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway advised farmers to use beed budgeting services and call on the Rural Support Trust.

Hawke's Bay Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said that 15mm was the most rain he'd heard reported on local farmlands. Most of them had between 1mm and 5mm.

Russell had just 2mm. He was in the process of destocking, and was now carrying two thirds of what he normally would.

"That's pretty much all the cream gone," he said.

Wind over the weekend had made things even worse, as it dried up the grass he had ready for them. It also blew away the little rain that was falling.

SUPPLIED Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer Andrew Russell said the situation was ten times worse than they were six weeks ago due to the ongoing drought.

The lambs have now been sold, and for around $100 less per head than he was paid for his lambs last year.

Some farmers are moving stock to places where there has been rain and now has grass, but options in Hawke's Bay were limited.

And getting rid of stock was not as easy either because processing plants had slowed down under lockdown, adding pressure as feed is getting harder and harder to come by, Russell said.

"I've got about 800-900 tonnes of silage that will get me to mid-June and then we run out of options and start selling the calves as well," Russell said.

Adding that if I call him again in six weeks, it might be the case that he won't have any stock left.

"I'll be a man of leisure", he lamented.

The story was repeated for many farmers in the badly affected region, with more and more selling their lambs and hogetts, and even capital stock, Galloway said.

"One person that normally takes 2,500 lambs through to put into the new flock next year, he's dropped that by 100."

The lambs that were going to the works were going in lighter than usual, he said.

Farmers were buying grain and palm kernels for feed, and doing their best to mitigate the worst effects of the drought, but were starting to get through the available options.

SUPPLIED Air scientist Kathleen Kozyniak says Hawke's Bay needs at least 60-80mm of rain over a couple of weeks to get back on track.

Kozyniak said the weather patterns that had bought the drought didn't look to be changing much over the coming months. But Niwa was forecasting near or below normal rainfall for the next three months, while Met Service was "picking about normal May rainfall".

"We live in hope that one of the weather fronts that keep crossing the country will give us a break. Next week the weather is looking a bit unsettled so fingers crossed," she said.

Galloway encouraged farmers to seek out the free feed budgeting support available through the regional council and to call on the Rural Support Trust.

"Keep your team onside, your accountant and bank. Keep them in the loop and that will make life easier," he said.