Prime minister Jacinda Ardern reveals 10-year plan to boost primary sector by $44b

The Government plans to increase primary sector export earnings by $44 billion over the next decade with a goal of getting 10,000 more New Zealanders working in the sector over the next four years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday released Fit for a Better World Roadmap – Accelerating our Economic Potential, a 10-year plan to unlock greater value from the “force” that is New Zealand’s primary sector.

The plan sets a target of lifting primary sector export earnings to $10b a year by 2030 which would bring in a cumulative $44b more in earnings in a decade. If successful, the plan would almost double the current value of the primary sector.

In 2019 the sector accounted for $46.4b of New Zealand’s $58.3b of total exports to June. Arden said that was forecast to increase by a further $1.6b in 2020.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a 10-year plan to extract greater value out of untapped opportunities in the primary sector at Mount Albert Grammar on Tuesday.

Ardern says the sector, which has proven essential for New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be vital to New Zealand’s economic recovery.

“Farmers, growers, fishers and processors kept people fed and in jobs during our Covid-19 response and will continue to play a huge part in driving our economic recovery,” Ardern said.

The 17-page plan says the Covid-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century public health crisis that has shaken societies and economies around the world.

“New Zealand will take time to recover from its impact,” it said.

With other big export sectors such as tourism and international education hamstrung by Covid-19, the primary sector exports would be more important than ever, it said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the plan spells out practical ways for the primary sector to achieve more value, create more jobs and bolster New Zealand's green reputation.

In restoring New Zealand’s society and the economy there was an opportunity to rebuild better, in partnership with Māori and industry, it said.

“The food and fibres sector will be at the forefront of our export-led recovery and can lead the way to a more sustainable economy.”

The document sets out opportunities the Government considers will accelerate the productivity, sustainability and inclusiveness of the primary sector, to deliver more value for New Zealand.

The roadmap brings together opportunities to address concerns arising as a consequence of Covid-19, as well as issues that needed tackling prior to Covid-19 and offered “transformational opportunities” to accelerate better performance of the primary sector.

Ardern launched the plan at an Auckland urban farm at Mount Albert Grammar School in her electorate of Mount Albert.

Alongside her were Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash, Primary Sector Council chair Lain Jager and industry and business leaders.

The plan focused on three themes:

Productivity: adding $44b in export earnings over the next decade through a focus on creating value.

Sustainability: reducing New Zealand's biogenic methane emissions to 24-47 per cent below 2017 levels by 2050; and 10 per cent below by 2030. Plus restoring New Zealand’s freshwater environments to a healthy state within a generation.

Inclusiveness: employing 10 per cent more New Zealanders in the food and fibre sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the primary sector over the next four years.

The plan incorporates initiatives the Government was already investing in including $122 million towards farmer-led solutions as part of a $229m investment in Productive and Sustainable Land Use, $31m towards improved monitoring of the fishing catch on commercial fishing vessels, including for monitoring of on-board cameras and support for new protections for Hector’s and Māui dolphins and $480m in forestry, through the One Billion Trees and Crown Forestry Joint Venture Programme.

To kick-start delivery of the roadmap the Government was accelerating nearly $100m via the its Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund and in forestry for innovative and creative projects,” Ardern said.

“The Fit for a Better World Roadmap spells out practical ways for the sector to fetch more value, create more jobs and bolster our green reputation in a global pandemic environment to ensure New Zealand builds back better, together.“

David Bennett, National MP for Hamilton East, said the plan was unrealistic and lacked detail.

“It’s very light on detail but big on rhetoric,” Bennett said.

He said the plan required the primary sector to make transformative change in a very short period of time when it was already facing rising costs to meet “unachievable” goals around environmental targets.

“It’s a joke really. It just doesn’t match up.”

There was no denying New Zealand’s primary sector had to adopt more sustainable practices, but doing that, while also achieving huge export growth over the next decade, was not realistic, he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says the sector needs to create "new billion-dollar category-leading" products.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the plan was a “direction based on a vision” that would help increase productivity, with the support from government investment.

The primary sector’s ability to record 4.5 per cent growth in the 12 months to April 2020 and forecast export revenue set to hit nearly $48b despite Covid-19, highlighted demand for New Zealand products.

However, New Zealand needed to act quickly and could not continue to rely on volume growth to generate greater returns, O’Connor said.

New Zealand needed to create new billion-dollar, category-leading products services for domestic and international markets while respecting the environment, he said.

It would begin working with the sector to roll out the plan in the coming months, he said.

"There is huge potential in this Roadmap but it can only be achieved through a close partnership with industry and Māori."

Later in the week he would be releasing a Wool Industry Project Action Group report that sets the path for future growth of a strong-wool sector. This would be a key part of the roadmap, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash says the Government has a strategy and plan to grow the aquaculture sector five-fold to $3 billion by 2035.

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash said he wanted New Zealand’s fisheries industry to be the most sustainable and innovative in the world.

The area of sustainable aquaculture, in particular, presented "massive" growth potential, he said.

“Aquaculture provides opportunities for regional employment and it can grow sustainably without compromising environmental and climate goals."

The Government already had a strategy and plan to grow the aquaculture sector five-fold to $3b by 2035, and the Fit for a Better World Roadmap would accelerate the delivery of that, he said.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Forestry Minister Shane Jones says he wants the building sector to use more New Zealand timber products.

Forestry Minister Shane Jones said forestry offered an opportunity to reduce the economic reliance on non-renewable products.

There were opportunities within the wood processing sector to make better use of wood waste products using existing and emerging technology and to develop new domestic and export markets for more sustainable products, he said.

There were also opportunities to work with the sector to support greater use of wood in buildings, he said.

The Government wanted to make sure wood fibre products were used where-ever possible, as was better for the environment and forestry sector, he said.

Irrigation New Zealand chief executive Elizabeth Soal said it welcomed that the Government had recognised the “transformational opportunity” water storage provided for New Zealand as part of the post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

“The strategy identifies what our sector has been championing for some time: that access to water provides for land-use flexibility,” Soal said.

However, it was unclear what funding would look like to enable the plan, or what mechanisms and departments would be responsible for leading water storage development, Soal said.