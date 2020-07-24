Want bacon but prefer to eat lamb? Here's the product for you

Have you ever sat down to breakfast and thought: “I wish this bacon was really made of lamb?”

Auckland butcher Nadine Bates is stocking an unusual product on offer at her shop – lamb bacon. She says it’s a “mind-teasing” alternative to the traditional stuff.

And while you might think of bacon as something that solely comes from pigs, Bates says in fact it can be made from any meat. It’s the curing process that makes something bacon, not the fact that it’s pork, she says.

There are now two artisan businesses in Auckland producing lamb bacon.

Bates founded Sausages by Design with her father, a third-generation butcher in Silverstream.

She said lamb bacon initially tricked the taste buds, because the texture was so familiar. Then the lamb flavour came through. “It’s a real mind tease.”

Sausages by Design lamb bacon is made from the leg or shoulder and costs $8 for 200 grams.

It was dry cured with Himalayan salt and then hot smoked, she said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sausages by Design manager Mike Sutton, with Nadine and Neville Bates. Lamb bacon has been a hit at their butchery in Silverstream.

The family had been making the bacon for about four years and it sold well.

”A lot of people can’t eat pork for either religious or health reasons, so it gave them the option of a bacon as well. It was catering to a different market really.”

Sausages by Design started after Nadine and Neville realised there was enough demand to start a business.

”We have a shop in Silverdale and we do online sales too. It started as an online business but we had a little area out the front and it just went really well for us.”

Ryan Anderson Lamb bacon is popular with Muslims and people who prefer not to eat pork, says Sausages by Design's Nadine Bates.

Nadine Bates said her father was a “very old-school butcher”.

”Dad is a nose-to-tail butcher. We believe in using organ meats in our sausages. We use every part of the animal. Nothing should be wasted, you’ve got to show respect,” she said.

The other company producing lamb bacon in New Zealand is Zaroa, an online artisan meat company started by a fourth-generation Austrian “fleischmeister”, Wilhelm Zabern and his son Marc Zabern.

It only trades in products made from beef, lamb and venison.

The company had been making lamb bacon for the last year and said it sold out at the Parnell farmers’ market most weekends.

supplied Artisan meat company Zaroa is run by Wilhelm and Marc Zabern, and is one of two companies in New Zealand producing lamb bacon.

Marc Zabern said the lamb flavour wasn’t overpowering.

“You can do it exactly as you would with standard bacon. A beautiful Sunday morning breakfast with some spinach on some ciabatta bread,” he said.

Zaroa’s pohutakawa-smoked lamb bacon cost $10 for 200g.

All kinds of people bought lamb bacon, he said.

“People are moving away from pork because of either religious reasons or because it has negative connotations. We don’t use it all as it’s not something New Zealand is known for,” he said.

supplied âYou can do it exactly as you would with standard bacon. A beautiful Sunday morning breakfast with some spinach on some ciabatta bread,â Marc Zabern says.

Zaroa is based on one of the country’s oldest organic farms in Kaipara Heads.

Its facility was certified by the Ministry for Primary Industries, Zabern said.

Marc Zabern said the company sold its meats online and at the Parnell farmers market. Its sous vide brisket was also on the shelves at Farro Fresh, he said.