NZ Wood ad 'implies farmers are dumb' if they don't embrace forestry

Sheep and beef farmers are up in arms over an advertisement which they say implies they’re stupid if they don't plant trees on their land.

The NZ Wood advertisement, screened on TVNZ One on Sunday night, opens with footage of a smoking chimney, gridlocked traffic and melting ice.

“The time to stop runaway global warming is running out,” a voiceover says.

“Fast-growing forest trees are the most effective way at this time for us to fight climate change. They suck carbon from the atmosphere – that’s a big environment plus.

“And there’s more jobs and income if you grow trees than farming sheep and beef. That’s why so many smart farmers are so bullish planting out tress and loving our forest.”

The 30-second advertisement drew swift criticism from farmers on social media, where it was described as “bloody appalling” and in “broadcasting standards complaint territory”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Sheep and beef farmers say an advertisement from NZ Wood lacks evidence to support its claims.

As well as calling out a lack of evidence to support the claimed economic advantages of planting trees, farmers took offence to it “virtually saying sheep farmers are dumb if they don’t plant”.

Attempts to contact NZ Wood on Monday were unsuccessful. A link to the television campaign on its website is “currently down for revision”.

In an email to Stuff on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association said NZ Wood “is simply a promotional vehicle with no staff employed.”

“The advert was made, authorised and published by the NZ Forest Owners Association,” she said.

The association has been approached for comment.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison said the advertisement was disappointing.

However, the organisation didn’t want to see the issue become a fight between industries.

”We’ve said repeatedly that we’re not anti-forestry. A lot of farmers are looking to integrate trees on farms and that’s a good thing.

“What we’re worried about is carbon farming. Government policy is economically incentivising large-scale conversion of sheep and beef farming land to exotic trees for carbon farming – with no limits on the amount of offsetting fossil fuel polluters can do, nor on how much land can be converted to forestry to create carbon credits for sale.”

Stuff Beef and Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison says the NZ Wood advertisement is disappointing.

Beef and Lamb’s primary concern was the effect the policies would have on rural communities and there were questions around some of the claims made in the advertisement, he said.

“Our research shows significantly higher numbers of jobs are created by sheep and beef farming in the regions than both forestry and carbon farming.”

When livestock numbers fell significantly in a region, the economic ripples reached well beyond farmers, with meat processors, vets, shearers and contractors all affected.

Morrison said sheep and beef farming also generated much higher local spending than forestry.

“Put simply, rural communities – and New Zealand’s economy – need sheep and beef farming, so it’s crucial we find workable solutions to flawed Government policies,” he said.

“There is a place for forestry – we’re just seeking limits on the amount of offsetting that can take place and the amount of land converted as a result.

“We want to work with the Government and the forestry industry to find solutions that work for everyone.”

The conversion of farmland into forestry has been repeatedly accused of undermining thriving rural communities.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff If re-elected in September, Labour says it will introduce a resource consent requirement for conversions of some farmland into forestry.

Federated Farmers and Beef and Lamb said this would be even worse when trees were grown for carbon credits, not timber.

In that case, rural communities would never get an economic boost from visiting pruning contractors or tree felling gangs.

Instead, absentee landowners would cash carbon sequestration cheques from afar.

Last month, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor told Parliament's Primary Production Select Committee that land conversions might have to be reviewed if they reach 40,000 hectares a year.

Two weeks later, Labour announced plans to introduce a resource consent requirement for conversions of some farmland into forestry.

The requirement would apply to forestry blocks larger than 50 hectares – equivalent to 50 rugby fields – on “elite soils”.

While the plan was welcomed by farmers, Forest Owners Association president Phil Taylor said it was a “very negative step backwards”.

“It’s going to severely compromise New Zealand’s climate change ambitions in terms of how they deal with it through afforestation.

“It will potentially have an impact on other farmers who may wish to exit their farms for the highest optimum price and I doubt very much it’s going to have much of an impact on rural depopulation,” he said.