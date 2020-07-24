Northland floods: Farmers' mental health important during trying seasons

Matt Long says it's tough for farmers to handle floods after a drought, but they are not alone and must ask for support.

The dark clouds that hung over Northland brought a disastrous deluge that eventually cleared – but farmers in the region must try to emerge from their trials with the same sunny disposition, says a rural depression guru.

After months of near-crippling drought, more than 200mm of rain fell over Northland last weekend, and now the district is facing a multi-million dollar repair and clean-up bill, which would take months to recover from.

Some farms are covered in silt which threatens to impact dairy production, and with supplementary feed taken by a bad run of seasons, farmers need support to see them through.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dark clouds: Farmers’ need to look out for each other and their mental health during tough times.

When drought and depression hit Marlborough farmer Doug Avery like a one-two punch, he went on a mission to help others develop mental resilience.

READ MORE:

* The Resilience Project: Negotiating your career and finances through life shocks

* Mental health advocate urges Northland farmers to "talk to each other"

* Farmer and author helping build emotional resilience across the country

* Doug Avery: My top paddock



“I’ve been through fires, droughts, storms and two massive earthquakes; you can’t change what happens, but you can change how you respond to it,” Avery said.

“It’s important to bounce forward from your troubles because bouncing back leaves you just as vulnerable.”

Avery was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to agriculture and mental health, something he attributed to the people who helped him through his period of depression and since.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Doug Avery has been made a member of the NZ Order of Merit for services to agriculture and mental health.

“While they are working through this, it’s good to be asking deeper questions about why you are here,” he said.

“Droughts are part of what is predicted for the future, and it’s important as you untangle from the mess you look after yourself, as you do this, try to think of ways you can change so you won’t be affected this bad if it happens again.”

It’s an approach that Matapouri dairy farmer Matt Long agrees with: “If you’re struggling, don’t keep to yourself, look for help or at least share your problem with a neighbour.”

The latest storm means people in Northland will be struggling, particularly on farms with low-lying areas that cannot use their pastures and may have to reseed if the silt remains.

In January, Long was battling the driest conditions he had seen in 30 or 40 years on his farm in eastern Whangārei.

On Tuesday, he was repairing fences and fixing his water supply after floodwaters raged through his land.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A few haircuts later and the hills are green again – but now floods are testing farmers resolve.

“We didn’t make a lot of supplementary feed this year because of a bad spring, and through a dry summer and autumn had to feed a lot, so there is not much around,” he said.

“Ask for help: Call the Rural Support Trust, call your bank or call farm consultants.”

Farmers who can share spare feed can also contact the Rural Support Trust to help, he said.

Avery added it was important for farmers not to see their troubles as a life sentence.

“I used to write on the mirror I shave in every morning, ‘I am enough’. I don’t have those times any more, but you must remember to be kind to yourself.”

WHERE TO GET HELP

Rural Support Trust – Call 0800 RURAL HELP. Open 24/7.

1737, Need to talk? – Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Lifeline.org.nz – Call 0800 543 354. Open 24/7.

Depression.org.nz – 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

Youthline.co.nz – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz.

Kidsline.org.nz – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626.

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.