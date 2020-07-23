Alliance Group to spend $3.2m on its Lorneville plant

The Alliance Group will spend $3.2 million to further upgrade its Lorneville plant, near Invercargill, as it looks to improve the operational efficiency of its site.

Alliance will be investing in safety features in the engine room, upgrading equipment and the building structure.

The funding will improve the company’s ability to control the refrigeration system remotely and provide a platform for further investment.

Chief executive David Surveyor said the multi-million investment underlines the group’s commitment to Lorneville and Southland.

READ MORE:

* Alliance Group aims to future-proof Lorneville plant

* New Southland venison processing plant opens for business

* New $15.9m Southland deer processing facility operational



It will also give Alliance the opportunity to have more control points and sensors, improve the ability to provide automation control and result in significant savings through energy efficiency.

“This is part of what has been a continual programme over the last five years to upgrade and invest in our facilities for the long-term benefit of farmers, employees and local communities,” Surveyor said.

“Alliance Group is Southland’s largest employer. With the current global environment, Covid-19 pandemic, and pressures on the New Zealand economy, it is more important that ever that we continue to invest and build forward.”

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

The Alliance Group has also received a $2.8 million Provincial Growth Fund loan for its $4 million project to reconfigure the Lorneville venison processing plant so it can process beef.

“The PGF support will enable Alliance Group to further accelerate our investment programmes to better meet the needs of farmers,” Surveyor said.

“The investment also demonstrates our commitment to the New Zealand deer industry because the reconfiguration will also boost our deer processing capacity.”