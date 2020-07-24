Greens commit to a ban on factory farming in new animal welfare policy

Green Party animal welfare policy would see an end to factory farming in New Zealand.

A ban on factory farming will be included in the Green Party’s animal welfare policy to be announced on Saturday, MP Gareth Hughes says.

Hughes, who is about to retire from politics, said he was committed to seeing the party take a strong position on the issue and negotiate some big changes next term.

Hughes, along with Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor were panellists on animal welfare charity Safe’s “Political Panel for Animals” on Thursday.

The panel also included National MP David Bennett, and New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson.

The other panellists would not commit to a ban on factory farming.

But O’Connor said: “I wouldn’t be investing in colony [cages], and I’m sure no smart person would be either.”

Hughes said there were very good standards in place under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, however the codes of practice and welfare weakened the standard.

The Greens wanted to work with farmers to transition to animal welfare friendly farming systems.

“I’ve worked closely with Pork NZ and they’ve told me they would love to transition away from things like farrowing crates if there was support for the transition. That’s a responsibility for the Government.”

There were 125 million meat chickens in New Zealand and only 30 inspectors across the entire country, which was inadequate, he said.

supplied At Safe’s ‘Political Panel for Animals’ on Thursday Green MP Gareth Hughes gave an indication of his party’s upcoming animal welfare policy.

About 40 per cent of pig farmers were already using alternative systems, and had ditched farrowing crates, but Hughes wanted to see the next Government support farmers to make further transitions.

In February 2019, Safe and New Zealand Animal Law Association took legal action against the Government for allowing the continued use of farrowing crates, which pigs can be kept in for up to three months a year. They are unable to turn around or nurse their babies properly.

They argued this was in violation of the Animal Welfare Act 1999 for not allowing the pigs to express their natural behaviour. The case is still before the courts.

Safe also wanted to see the banning of all caged hens.

Battery cages were due to become illegal in 2023 but colony cages would remain legal. However, colony cages did not afford the hens better quality of life, the organisation told Stuff earlier this month.

supplied Mother pigs are unable to turn around or tend to their piglets in farrowing crates, says Safe.

According to Safe there were are an estimated 3.94 million hens used for egg laying in New Zealand, of which about 2.74 million spent their lifetime in cages where they could not stretch their wings.

Safe said chickens bred for meat were kept in barns with 40,000 chickens, were bred to grow faster than their bodies could keep up with and stood in their own excrement.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton said the Green’s announcement was a massive step forward for animals.

“We encourage all those parties to join the Greens at the table on this issue. It’s one that Kiwi voters care about, so they have a mandate to end intensive farming in New Zealand."

NEWSROOM Thousands of chickens have been rescued from a rundown free-range farm in West Auckland.

Seventy-six per cent of Kiwis were opposed to factory farming according to a recent Colmar Brunton poll, Ashton noted.

Hughes said supermarkets had moved faster than the Government in some areas and consumer surveys showed that consumers were willing to pay a bit extra for chickens raised under high animal welfare standards.

Countdown supermarkets were aiming to phase on all caged eggs by 2024 in the North Island and by 2025 in the South Island and had committed to its own brand eggs being barn or free-range by 2023.

In 2018 it pledged to sell New Zealand-grown free farmed fresh pork only.

Foodstuffs Spokeswoman Antoinette Laird told Stuff previously that consumer demand for cage free eggs had been on the rise for some time. New World and Four Square had been cage-free since 2008 and it was working to transition away from caged eggs in line with legislation.