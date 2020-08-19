Dilution the solution: Tararua dairy farmers curb nitrate leaching

Many Tararua farmers are using plantain to help obtain environment consents.

Tararua dairy farmers on a crusade to improve their environmental footprint say dilution is the solution.

Plantain, a common weed, is being injected into pastures to help reduce nitrogen leaching into the district's waterways.

The fibrous plant holds less nitrogen, meaning less passes through a cow's system after they eat it. It also causes them to pass urine more frequently, resulting in less concentrated urine patches in a paddock.

Dairy farm soils and the urine deposited by grazing animals are among the major sources of the industry's nitrous oxide emissions.

READ MORE:

* Cash injection for Tararua dairy farmers' crusade against nitrate leaching

* Anti-farming rhetoric undermines legitimate progress on water quality

* Tararua dairy farmers out to curb nitrate leaching and negative whispers



The Dairy NZ trial scheme started in 2018 with eight dairy farmers in Tararua. It now includes about 50 of 118 farmers in the district.

Many of these farmers are operating without consents and are faced with reducing nitrate leaching by 60 per cent to meet targets in Horizons Regional Council's One Plan.

But plantain could be their silver bullet, with early signs showing the weed can reduce nitrate leaching by up to 30 per cent.

dairy nz Plantain is a common weed, which is being injected into ryegrass pastures in Tararua.

Farmer Murray Holdaway introduced plantain to his pastures in 2017 and found it to be highly palatable for his animals.

It had established rapidly, was pest tolerant and had a high mineral content.

He monitored his different pastures and found those mixed with plantain had higher growth rates in summer and autumn compared with ryegrass.

During dry spells, Holdaway found ryegrass growth eased while plantain remained prominent and green.

”As a business, we want to contribute to the community we live in,” he said.

”There is significant pressure on dairy farmers around the country and I’m a firm believer we need to change with the times.”

Massey University head of agriculture Peter Kemp said plantain diluted urine and increased nitrogen uptake from the soil by plants.

This reduced the nitrification rate in the soil and, therefore, improved a farm's nitrogen-use efficiency – reducing its environmental footprint.

dairy nz More than 50 Tararua farmers have joined a seven-year DairyNZ trial scheme.

Kemp’s research measures nitrate leaching from plantain pastures compared with ryegrass pastures.

He found plantain lowered ammonia production in the rumen and reduced nitrous oxide emissions from urine patches.

Kemp said this was due to aucubin – a natural bioactive – found in plantain.

Analysis of urine samples showed cows on a high-plantain diet had clearer urine than those on ryegrass.

Most importantly, Kemp’s studies showed plantain did not affect cows’ milk output.

“You’ve got to have a reasonable amount of plantain – almost 30 per cent of the cow's diet – which is quite a lot when you're also feeding supplements,” Kemp said.

“All the results are going the right way.”

Horizons Regional Council rural adviser Ian McNabb said the scheme was a good example of farmers proactively searching for solutions to environmental problems.

“It's really encouraging to see. It’s not a huge system change, so they can keep doing what they’re doing."

It’s estimated there are 126 farming operations in Tararua struggling with environment consents.

Dairy NZ Tararua Plantain Project manager Adam Duker said the aim was to get all 118 farmers in the district on board or at least arm them with information so they could make informed decisions for their farm.