Council stands by winter grazing claims, despite 'appalling' video

Images released by Safe on Thursday show cows calving in muddy conditions in Southland.

Environment Southland is standing by its claims winter grazing practices have improved this year, despite fresh footage of cows calving in muddy conditions.

On Thursday, animal rights group Safe released a video and several images of a cow calving in a muddy paddock and another which had recently calved in the same conditions.

Other cows and calves were also filmed, as well as one cow with what appeared to be a dead calf.

The footage, captured near Lumsden and Mossburn between July 31 and August 8, proved winter grazing in the region hadn’t improved, despite the council’s repeated claims to the contrary, Safe said.

"It’s appalling that cows and their vulnerable young calves are being kept in these conditions,” campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald said.

But Environment Southland compliance manager Simon Mapp said aerial inspections had shown farmers were following advice to improve their practices.

The council had completed three monitoring flights over the region this winter. Although they had covered the Lumsden and Mossburn area, it wasn’t known whether they flew over the specific properties shown in the footage, he said.

“What I can say is that in this year’s aerial inspections we have seen widespread examples of good practice, showing that farmers have taken the advice from Environment Southland and other industry groups to implement good management practices.”

Mapp said the message remained that winter grazing is a high risk activity with regard to water quality.

”Although we are seeing significant improvements so far this year, we urge people not to become complacent.”

Also known as winter cropping or wintering on crops, winter grazing is when livestock like cattle, sheep and deer are strip fed a crop.

If not well managed, it can leave animals stranded in muddy paddocks, unable to lie down or move freely.

After images of cows wallowing in mud surfaced last year, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor established a winter grazing taskforce to address the issue.

Following the release of a hard-hitting report from the taskforce in November, Environment Southland ramped up efforts to improve winter grazing practices in the region.

Supplied A cow stands over what appears to be a dead calf in one of several photos released by Safe.

Further north, the Otago Regional Council also conducts annual winter flyovers to monitor the effects of land use on streams, waterways and wetlands.

This year’s flights took place over two days in July and covered the whole region.

ORC regulatory general manager Richard Saunders said the results were encouraging, with room for improvement around some farms’ winter grazing practices.

“Our compliance team saw positive changes from the air, and generally good compliance with our current water plan rules, which is fantastic.

“Staff identified nine properties to follow-up on the ground, with issues related to mobilised sediment and in some cases a lack of effective measures to keep sediment from entering nearby waterways.”

However, Saunders said a lot of winter grazing practices permitted this season would be non-compliant or require a resource consent in 2021.

“The new National Environmental Standards, which have arisen through the government’s Action for Healthy Waterways work, will tighten the restrictions around intensive winter grazing in future.

“These rules will impact a lot of Otago farmers, and they impact ORC as the consenting authority. We’re keen to work alongside farmers, organisations and catchment groups to help interpret and understand the rules, and to give practical advice for complying with them.”

Under the new rules for intensive winter grazing, farmers will need a resource consent to graze stock on forage crops in winter if they cannot comply with a list of criteria.