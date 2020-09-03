Why were 6000 cattle at sea?

Questions are being asked after a ship carrying close to 6000 cattle and 43 crew members was reported missing off the coast of Japan on Wednesday.

Two New Zealanders are believed to be aboard.

The ship, Gulf Livestock 1, left Napier on August 14, bound for Tangshan, China.

It reportedly sent a distress signal from waters about 185 kilometres off the coast of Amami Oshima Island, in southwestern Japan, on Wednesday morning.

While animal rights group Safe says the incident raises questions about why New Zealand continues to export live animals, others are wondering why 6000 cattle were at sea in the first place.

From New Zealand’s point of view, the answer is primarily economic.

New Zealand sends thousands of cattle offshore each year. (File photo)

Live animal exports bring in around $300 million a year and are an important part of our trading economy, as well as a source of income for rural communities, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

At a recent political panel on animal welfare, hosted by Safe, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said ethics also came into play.

As a country which had developed good genetics and more efficient production, New Zealand should share that, he said.

“There are some farmers saying we shouldn’t send any of our good animals away, we should just send them our milk or our meat.

Livestock carriers, like the Yangtze Fortune, pictured here on a visit to Taranaki, are frequent visitors to New Zealand.

“Sharing that knowledge to feed people properly and more efficiently, doesn’t undermine our position. I think we should aim to be the best farmers we can, for the world.”

For the countries receiving our livestock, New Zealand represents quality and the animals are sought-after for breeding. Exports of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter are banned.

Which animals do we export?

A veritable menagerie – cattle, day-old chicks, racehorses, sheep, goats, the occasional zoo animal, and even bees.

Day-old chicks and cattle make up most of our live exports. In 2019, New Zealand sent almost 3 million chicks and 39,500 cattle offshore, MPI data shows.

Horses accounted for almost 4000 live exports, while just 50 sheep left our shores – the last major shipment of sheep was in 2015.

We also sent 27 zoo animals, almost 4000 goats and about 6600 bees overseas in 2019.

Almost 3 million day-old chicks left New Zealand last year. (File photo)

Where do we send them?

China takes a lot of our animals – they’re particularly keen on our poultry and cattle. In fact, all cattle exported from New Zealand since mid-2017 has been bound for China.

We send horses to Australia, Asia and the Middle East, while most of our bees go to Canada.

Why are people against live exports?

Opponents say New Zealand animals are put at risk when they’re exported to countries with lower animal welfare, transport and slaughter standards.

Critics say animals are at risk throughout the live export process.

While we can set our own standards for the journey, New Zealand has no jurisdiction over the animals once they’re unloaded at their destination.

And there have been some spectacular failures. Most recently, hundreds of New Zealand and Australian cattle exported to Sri Lanka to set up a dairy programme reportedly died in appalling conditions.

The April 2017 incident prompted O’Connor to order a review of the trade. However, live exports continue while the review is under way.