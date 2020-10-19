Strategic voting thought to give Labour the edge in Southland

Southland Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young said strategic voting might have given Labour the party vote in the Southland and Invercargill electorates.

The groundswell in support for the Labour Party in Southland may have been from people casting their vote strategically to keep the Green Party out of Government, a farming industry leader says.

Labour won the party vote in the Southland and Invercargill electorates, which had traditionally been National strongholds, when the provisional votes were counted on Saturday.

Southland Federated Farmers president Geoff Young said farmers were facing a barrage of new rules under new freshwater legislation introduced by the last Government, and they might have voted for Labour to have the majority so that the Green Party would not have more say in how they managed their farms.

“We were expecting to not get a change of Government but I think a lot of people voted strategically as they realised National didn’t have a dogs’ show of getting in,’’ he said.

The show of support for Labour in the traditional National Party stronghold of rural Southland would have been ‘’somewhat shocking’’ for many farmers, but it would not keep Federated Farmers from seeking changes to the freshwater rules, he said.

The new rules aim to improve freshwater quality within a generation, but in August, Young called on farmers to boycott them, saying they were unworkable.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the rules could be ‘’tweaked’’, but since then farmers had protested about the new rules by driving more than 100 tractors down Gore’s main street, and Federated Farmers had hosted a ‘Town and Country hui’ to educate people about the implications of the rules.

On Monday, Young said farmers needed to see an indication from the new Government that it was prepared to sit down and draw up some pragmatic, workable compromises.

“We have three years of this Government now, and we need to work together. This means we need to sit down with Minister Sage, Minister Parker and Minister O’Connor and just see how we can work through the issues we have.

“We are in a recession, and we need a strong, vibrant farming sector to get this country out of economic depression.’’

He hoped Labour would govern alone and not join with the Greens, he said.

“There would be a huge amount of frustration if that happened, and there would be a severe backlash from the rural community.’’

Supplied Former National Party MP Eric Roy, of Invercargill

Former Awarua and Invercargill National Party MP Eric Roy also thought people had voted strategically to keep the Green Party out of Government.

While he was not surprised by the support for Labour in the province, he said he was surprised by the margin on Saturday night.

“It’s more than I anticipated, and what I was anticipating wasn’t pretty.

“Let’s hope we can get a [Covid-19] vaccine and start working on some of the social and economic issues that have been put on the back burner instead of everyone worshipping Saint Jacinda.’’

Roy said the key element to National’s loss was ill-discipline, and the fact it ‘’didn’t look like a Government in waiting.’’

“Some of those MP’s had never known bad polls and then it comes down to personal protection of their patch, and they start to look for some column inches in the newspaper. They realise their party isn’t doing well, and they’re number 40-something on the list, and they’re going to be out of a job.’’

“I think they thought it was going to be easy, and then Covid came along and changed everything.’’

He thought people were ‘’more mobile’’ in the way they voted these days and were not so loyal to a particular party.

“If they can flick their vote one way so something else will happen, they will,’’ he said.

The Green Party polled fourth in both the Invercargill and Southland electorates, behind Labour, National and ACT New Zealand.