Livestock carriers 'at least twice as likely' to be lost at sea, analysis shows

A survivor from the Gulf Livestock 1 being taken aboard a Japanese Coast Guard ship after being picked up out of the water.

Ships carrying live animals are “at least twice as likely” to be lost at sea compared to standard cargo vessels, according to analysis by a UK newspaper.

The Guardian looked at data comparing the loss of livestock carriers with that of standard cargo ships between January 2010 and December 2019.

It found five livestock ships, or just over 3 per cent of the global fleet above 100 gross tonnes, were recorded as lost to sinking or irrevocable grounding, killing crew and animals.

Over the same period, 471 cargo ships of the same tonnage were lost to sinking or grounding – less than 1 per cent of the 61,000 vessel fleet.

The analysis comes after the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 off the coast of Japan in September.

The ship, carrying almost 6000 cattle, was reported missing on September 2, in the midst of a typhoon.

Graham Flett/AP Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew aboard the Gulf Livestock 1 which went missing off the coast of Japan in September.

Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew aboard the vessel, which left Napier on August 14, bound for China.

Three crew members were pulled from the water, however one later died. The remaining crew are missing, presumed dead.

The Guardian’s calculations are based on data from insurer Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty’s Safety and Shipping Review 2020, analyst IHS Markit and the International Maritime Organization.

If Gulf Livestock 1 and another ship which sank in 2019 but outside the Allianz reporting period are included in the calculations, the figure increases to 4.7 per cent, the paper said.

Livestock carriers were at increased risk because an estimated 80 per cent were not built to carry animals, Allianz senior marine risk consultant Samson Rathaur told The Guardian.

“Historically, the majority of livestock carriers have been converted container ships and ro-ros [roll-on/roll-off vessels]. But even passenger vessels and oil tankers have been turned into livestock carriers,” he said.

Other risk factors include the age of the ships, with many at or near the end of their life, Rathaur said.

One estimate puts the average age of the fleet at 36 years, 16 years more than the 20-year average age for the global merchant shipping fleet.

SAFE Cattle aboard Gulf Livestock one during a 2019 voyage.

Animal rights group Safe said The Guardian’s analysis supports what the organisation has been saying for years.

Campaigns manager Bianka Atlas said the live export trade places the lives of animals and humans at an unacceptable risk.

"The reality is, all of these animals, who are exported for breeding purposes, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by methods outlawed in New Zealand.

"Ending live export should be at the top of [Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern’s agenda when she forms her new cabinet."

After the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1, the Ministry for Primary Industries introduced a temporary absolute ban on live cattle exports while an independent review of the trade was carried out.

The absolute ban expired on October 23 but a conditional ban is in place until the end of November.

Until then, the ministry has the discretion to approve export of livestock by sea subject to any conditions it deems necessary.

Following the review, MPI director-general Ray Smith said several additional requirements for the export of livestock would be in place until the incoming government could make decisions about a wider policy review of the trade.

Immediate changes being introduced through the conditional prohibition period include: focused maritime inspection of livestock carrier ships entering New Zealand to transport livestock by Maritime New Zealand as an additional safeguard; restricting stocking density on vessels to 90 per cent of current limits to match new Australian standards; increased requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary reports during voyages; and increased minimum fodder requirements that ensure at least 20 per cent of feed is available for unplanned delays during the voyage.