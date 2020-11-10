Farm machinery training app helping to upskill local agri driver talent

Dianne Drysdale decided to have go at driving tractors, trucks and other heavy machinery on farms after losing her job driving tourist buses shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

She wanted a job that would be safe in the event of any future lockdowns and was giving it two years, by which time she hoped to be able to return to bus driving.

The change was stressful, and there was a lot of pressure in rural contracting work, but the hardest part was being two hours away from her husband and dogs in Southland, she said.

Drysdale is using a new app designed to record specific levels of experience in key contracting tasks, which will build up a resume of skills to show future employers.

“I do a variety of jobs, truck driving as well as tractor driving. In Southland it's more word of mouth but it would be helpful to get jobs.

“There are no driving jobs in Te Anau now because tourism isn’t there. If there is ever another breakout there are still essential workers in this industry,” she said.

Supplied Dianne Drysdale lost her job driving a tourist bus as a result of the pandemic and now works as a rural contractor, driving tractors and trucks.

The app, My Hanzon, is the cornerstone of a new mentoring programme for agricultural contracting trainees being piloted as a way to reduce reliance on overseas workers.

The industry, which relies on foreign workers for a range of vital farm jobs that involve operating heavy machinery, is under significant stress as the summer season starts, due to current border restrictions.

In September, the Government gave a dispensation for about 210 workers to enter the country, but contractors said it was too little too late and another 200 workers were needed.

Agricultural contracting firm, Hanzon Jobs, director Richard Houston said the season was well under way and the first arrivals were still in quarantine.

Houston had begun to lobby the Government in May when he could see the looming shortage becoming a big problem for farmers. None of the worker dispensations were assigned to his business, however.

Supplied Richard Houston, owner of Hanzon Jobs, has started a mentoring programme and app to help young people keep track of their experience in rural contracting. He hopes to create a pipeline of workers so that farmers are not so reliant on people from overseas.

Federated Farmers dairy chairman Wayne Langford said farmers across the country were being pushed to the limit to get silage and baleage cut, while many crops in the South Island were being harvested wet.

Farmers were having to make difficult decisions that affected profitability, like continuing to mow when it was wet because they may not see a contractor again for weeks, he said.

"It’s really tough on farmers’ mental wellbeing seeing a crop they have grown sitting in the rain. Some farmers are working really long hours and pushing the boundaries of safety to get the job done,” Langford said.

Houston is piloting the app, devised as away of getting young people into the sector and recording the skills and experience they gain in the first few years on the job, which was normally difficult to measure.

“This programme will record what everybody does every day for the whole season, broken down into four units a day. If I did 200 units of raking over the season, that equates to 50 days of raking.

For example, the app would allow a trainee using a single mower to demonstrate that they had done enough time to move up to a larger triple mower, he said.

Charlotte Squire/Stuff Federated Farmer's dairy chairman Wayne Langford says farmers are pushing the boundaries of safety to get jobs done in the absence of sufficient contractors.

Houston and his staff also regularly discussed progress with trainees, and checked in with employers to verify record keeping and gauge their work ethic, including turning up on time, decision-making and taking instruction.

While the app was unlikely to address the current shortage, the idea was to provide a pipeline of skilled workers who saw contracting as a career.

James Tattersall, a Hawke’s Bay trainee, said he was using the app to help himself sell his skills and experience to potential employers, including in England where he hopes to work in the northern hemisphere summer.

Having done stints in dairying and fencing, Tattersall said he was more suited to contracting because he had been around tractors since he was 13.

Supplied James Tattersall is a trainee rural contractor from Hawke's Bay. He is using the My Hanzon app to track his progress and record how many hours he has worked doing specific jobs.

“I’m a big boy. I like tractors, diggers, trucks so this sort of job seems perfect for me. I don’t like to sit around so the long hours suit me.

”The app helps me keep track of what I’ve done. When I go to look for work I can show them exactly what I’ve done. Eventually it will reflect in my pay,” he said.

Houston said he also wanted to work with school gateway programmes to engage school students interested in agriculture. Gateway programmes are designed for year 11 to 13 students to explore career options while studying for NCEA.

Houston said that eventually he hoped it would become a recognised course that incorporated courses in agricultural engineering during the winter months, so that trainees also learned the skills to fix machinery.

There were 100 people registered with the programme that had a capacity of 160, he said.

The pilot would run until the end of the season in April, with funding from the Ministry for Social Development and the Ministry for Primary Industries.