Thousands of cattle loaded on to live export ship in the dark

Government officials say there was nothing unusual about the loading of a live export ship in Timaru at the weekend, despite claims thousands of animals were sent aboard in the dark to avoid scrutiny.

The claims come after two animals reportedly jumped from a truck en route to the livestock carrier Ocean Drover at PrimePort Timaru on Sunday morning.

One of the cattle was photographed on State Highway 1, near the town centre, at 3.40am before both were rounded up by police.

Debra Ashton, chief executive of animal rights group Safe, said it wasn’t uncommon for exporters to load cattle on to their ships at night, “possibly to avoid further scrutiny”.

The weekend’s incident highlighted the problems it could cause, she said.

“It must be a terrifying experience being moved onto these ships under the cover of darkness, but what’s awaiting them in their destination country could well be much worse.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Ocean Drover livestock carrier shortly after arriving in Timaru on November 3.

But the Ministry for Primary Industries, which oversees live exports, said loading thousands of animals can take many hours and when it happens depends on several factors, including the vessel’s arrival time, port availability and transport logistics.

“In the past, ships have loaded during the day and overnight given the thousands of animals that have to be transported and loaded. The current shipments are no different,” Dr Chris Rodwell, MPI director of animal health and welfare, said.

“The Ocean Drover started loading late Saturday afternoon during daylight and finished Sunday morning.”

No more specific details on loading times were given.

According to shipping website My Ship Tracking, the Ocean Drover arrived in Timaru just before midnight on November 3 and departed shortly after midday on November 8.

LUKE HARPER/Stuff Two cattle reportedly jumped from a truck en route to the livestock carrier Ocean Drover at PrimePort Timaru on Sunday morning. One was later photographed on State Highway 1, near the town centre.

The shipment of almost 8000 cattle is the second to leave New Zealand since the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in a typhoon in the East China Sea on September 2 after leaving Napier two weeks earlier.

Forty-one people, including two New Zealanders, and 6000 cattle died.

Another livestock carrier, the Ocean Swagman, arrived in Timaru on Sunday afternoon. Neither vessel's visit is listed on the port’s website.

Ashton said PrimePort Timaru routinely left livestock carriers off its shipping schedules.

“The ports involved with live export are clearly trying to minimise their involvement in such a cruel trade. Otherwise, they would list the arrival of livestock vessels.”

A spokesman for the port did not respond to queries over the missing listings.

However, the port’s chief executive, Phil Melhopt, previously told Stuff it was up to the port's clients to decide if they wanted their ships listed on the shipping schedule.

"If our customers don't want their movements to be on a shipping website it's entirely their call, and that's something we'll respect.

"But once it's in the harbour, it's very clear what it is."