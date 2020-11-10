'Frustration and desperation' as harvest workers struggle to enter NZ

Rural contractors warn crops will die in fields and there will be shortages of stock feed, if skilled migrant workers can't get rooms in managed isolation hotels.

Rural contractors and farmers are “beside themselves with frustration and desperation” at the log jam in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, despite 100 new rooms being made available on Monday.

Rural Contactors chief executive Roger Parton said in a statement that the industry was at crisis point trying to get sufficient labour into the country, after suffering a series of delays and setbacks already.

The Cabinet approved 210 border exemptions for rural contractors in September but many have not yet made it in.

Parton said that unless more managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities were made available urgently only one third of workers approved by the Cabinet would make itto New Zealand.

The 100 extra beds had already been snapped up by people wanting to come home for Christmas, while 61 workers in Ireland and the Britain granted a dispensation continue to wait for facilities to become available, Parton said.

“There is no space available in managed accommodation now until mid-February. Add two weeks to that for isolation, that means that the workers that are need here for the harvest that is now on are not available until March. That’s a complete and utter waste of time.”

Mike Scott/Stuff Federated Farmers spokesman Chris Lewis is asking the Government to make more hotel space available as MIQ facilities for foreign workers.

In September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 10 per cent of MIQ facilities would be reserved for critical workers, he said.

Federated Farmers has warned of serious consequences as a result, including animal feed shortages and risks to sowing arable crops next summer.

"There’s so much work out there and not nearly enough operators," Federated Farmers spokesman Chris Lewis said.

Farmers were working hard to make silage to help cope with predicted droughts, he said.

Parton said of the 210 workers given dispensations, just 58 had arrived. They were either in MIQ or already working.

“My members who need to bring in workers but cannot get MIQ vouchers this month are beside themselves with frustration and desperation.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries had been outstanding in assisting in applications despite some running into problems, but there were still delays getting visas issued, Parton said.

The season was already well underway, with workers needed now. Some contractors had given up and chosen not to offer the level of services for farming clients they normally do.

Lewis said South Island Farmers were cutting silage and baleage in wet conditions out of fear that if contractors were not made use of when immediately at hand they might not be able to get the crops cut at all, and others were pushing the boundaries of health and safety to get work done as quickly as possible.

Supplied With no space available in managed accommodation until mid-February farm workers who are need for the harvest will not be available until March, Rural Contractors chief executive Roger Parton says.

Federated Farmers arable chairman Colin Hurst said traditionally the silage and baleage contracting workforce moved on to harvesting grain from mid-January. Operator delays or shortages could have a big impact.

“Farming is often all about the weather; timeliness is important and you seize your chances when the weather plays ball. Workforce gaps will just have a domino effect all over the place.”

Parton had written to Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor pleading for him to take urgent steps to find more MIQ accommodation.

Lewis echoed the plea and noted the lack of tourism meant there was no shortage of hotel space.

O’Connor has been approached for comment.