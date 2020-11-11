Northland berry farm first business to repay Provincial Growth Fund loan

The Malley family, who own Maungatapere Berries in Northland, are helping create meaningful employment opportunities in the area.

A Northland berry farm is the first business to repay a loan from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Maungatapere Berries received the $2.28 million loan in July 2019 to fund the first phase of a plan to rapidly expand its high-tech hydroponic berry growing operation.

It was repaid in full last week.

The loan allowed the family-run Whangarei business to add an extra 4.2 hectares to its operation, which now includes high-value raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, and employ 56 extra full-time workers.

During the peak picking season from August to June, up to 180 people are employed.

Co-owner Patrick Malley from said the PGF support allowed Maungatapere Berries to employ staff for longer.

Rebecca and Austin Malley at the berry farm.

“Our business was able to investigate alternative crops which enabled us to provide a reliable 12-months of work to our employees,” he said.

“We were able to train our new people through the development phase and have provided many of our full-time employees with ongoing tertiary training and extensive pastoral care.”

By repaying the loan, the business had shown how hydroponics could be commercially successful and deliver increased employment opportunities in Northland, Malley said.

The Provincial Development Unit (PDU), which manages the fund, has committed to approximately 100 PGF loans and equity investments, worth an estimated $604.7 million.

The unit also oversees about 1170 grants nationwide, worth approximately $2.24 billion.

PDU head Robert Pigou said the repayment showed the calculated investment in the berry business had paid off.

“The aim of PGF funding is to unlock the potential of our regions and accelerate its economic development.

“Sometimes this means investing in a commercial business, particularly where we can accelerate an expansion or bring an initiative to fruition.”

Pigou said investments are made in sound businesses which also provide a public benefit, such as contributing to regional economic growth, creating jobs, undertaking skills development and improving cultural and social indicators.

“These are not things commercial banks typically look at when considering lending money,” he said.