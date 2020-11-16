Farmer found guilty of ill-treating rodeo animals with electric prodder

A Northland farmer who used an electric prodder on two distressed cattle has been found guilty of ill-treating the animals in New Zealand’s first rodeo prosecution.

The Whangarei District Court found Derek Robinson guilty of ill-treating rodeo animals after charges were filed in a private prosecution by the New Zealand Animal Law Association.

The court also found Robinson had used his prodder unnecessarily on 22 other rodeo animals, including calves.

However, in those cases the court could not be certain whether the prodder was turned on, and gave Robinson the benefit of the doubt.

Robinson is a dairy and cattle farmer from Matakohe, Northland.

The offences took place at the Mid-Northern Rodeo near Whangarei at events in 2016 and 2017 and involved steers used for a team roping competition.

Stuff Northland farmer Derek Robinson was found guilty of ill-treating rodeo animals after a group of lawyers launched New Zealand’s first rodeo prosecution. (File photo)

The court found Robinson illegally used the electric cattle prodder to force the animals through a chute and into the arena.

The offences were reported at the time to the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) after media coverage.

An MPI inspector investigated the incidents and recommended a prosecution against Robinson.

However, ministry officials decided against the recommendation and issued a warning letter to Robinson.

MPI said its decision not to take legal action was based on several factors, including the degree of harm to the animals involved.

It was decided it was not in the public interest to pursue a prosecution.

NZALA said the ministry’s reluctance to prosecute rodeo offences had created a “false sense of immunity” among rodeo cowboys like Robinson.

Robinson will be sentenced in the Whangarei District Court at a later date.