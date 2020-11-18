Farmers and processors fight food poverty through meat donation charity

Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford is general manager of “Meat the Need”, a food supply chain “kicked into a gear” by Covid-19, and now recognised for its sustainable partnerships.

Covid-19 helped kick-start the charity “Meat the Need” seven months ago.

Now the Tasman district farmers behind the charitable food supply chain have been recognised for spurring a sustainable, nationwide network.

Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford came up with the idea over a year ago, with sharemilker Siobhan O'Malley, who recently moved from Motueka to the West Coast.

Langford said it didn’t seem right that there was “massive food poverty” in New Zealand, when the country produced so much food – exporting 90 per cent of its red meat.

The pair were working with New Zealand’s largest meat processor, Silver Fern Farms, on how to syphon off some of the meat to Kiwis in need, when Covid-19 hit, he said.

“There was a number of farmers saying they wanted to help their local community.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Meat the Need co-founder, sharemilker Siobhan O'Malley, pictured with husband Chris. The charitable supply chain, which provides food banks with meat, is a finalist in this year’s Sustainable Business Network Awards.

“All of a sudden we got a call from Silver Fern Farms, saying can we get this thing going, and how quickly can we do it?”

The meat for the food banks was processed at Silver Fern Farms’ processing plants, and distributed through the company’s network for transporting meat to restaurants countrywide, Langford said.

35 food banks in the South Island now received the 500g beef mince parcels, which were stored in freezers in urban centres until the food banks needed them.

More than 600 animals had been donated by farmers across New Zealand, he said.

“We receive a credit, which we then use to buy back mince, if and when needed,” Langford said.

“So that’s getting it off farms as efficiently as we can.”

O'Malley said “piggy backing” off the Silver Fern Farms’ supply chain meant Meat the Need didn’t have to set up its own processing plants and vehicle fleet, thereby avoiding extra carbon emissions.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sharemilker Siobhan O'Malley, pictured with husband Chris, co-founded “Meat the Need” with Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford. The charitable supply chain, launched in April, provides food banks with meat, and has won a finalist spot in this year’s Sustainable Business Network Awards.

The operation also saved on food waste, with the meat being supplied directly from the processor rather than donated as surplus product, she said.

The model could be used to help feed people at scale, in instances like natural disasters or people displacement, she said.

“We have the ability to deploy a whole lot of mince, and send it to that area to help.”

The Meat the Need general trust– which supplies meat to food banks – is one of eight “outstanding collaboration” finalists in Thursday's Sustainable Business Network awards.

NZ King Salmon, Whenua Iti Outdoors, and Yum Granola were among other Nelson organisations shortlisted in the annual Sustainable Business Awards.

The awards were due to be live-streamed at the Mahitahi Colab, at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology in Nelson on November Thursday 19.

Local group, Businesses for Climate Action, was due hold its official launch in conjunction with the online broadcast​​​​​.

Florence Van Dyke, co-founder of the group, said it would be a good opportunity to learn about how businesses could “play a vital role in combatting climate change”.

Aotearoa was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions within 30 years, and business as usual was no longer a viable option, Van Dyke said.

The group had worked with over 200 businesses locally to share ideas, resources and solutions for reducing “carbon hotspots” in each industry.

The group planned to build a movement of committed business leaders who were helping the business community transform, she said.

* Registration is required for the awards event, which is due to take place from 4:30 - 7pm on 19 November.