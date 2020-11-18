Australian Govt offers Kiwi seasonal workers $2000 bonus to pick fruit

Summerfruit NZ chairman and chief executive of Cromwell-based orchard 45 South Tim Jones says stone fruit producers in Central Otago are worried about labour shortages this harvesting season. (Video first published August 28, 2020)

The Australian Government is dangling a $2000 carrot in front of Kiwi workers as both countries head into peak harvest season with a shortage of seasonal staff.

Under a “relocation assistance” scheme advertised on the Australian Government’s jobseeker website, international workers could receive up to $2000 if they relocate to take up short-term agricultural work.

”From 1 November 2020 to 31 December 2021, relocation assistance will be available for people to move and take up jobs in agriculture, including harvest work,” it says.

“You may be eligible for financial assistance to help with the costs of travel and accommodation when you relocate to take up a short-term agricultural work opportunity.”

READ MORE:

* Farmers set for another tough summer as staffing woes drag on

* Fruit-picking jobs going begging: Who is really to blame?

* 'Perfect storm' brewing for Central Otago growers facing Covid-19 labour crisis



As well as harvest work, the scheme applies to some jobs in the livestock and dairy industries, including dairy manufacturing, shearing, and raising stock.

123rf The Australian Government is offering up to $2000 to Kiwi workers who relocate to take up short-term agricultural work.

The scheme is open to anyone over the age of 18 and with the right to work in Australia. Australian workers are eligible for up to $6000.

Like New Zealand, Australia is facing a significant shortage of seasonal workers due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

But while Kiwis are currently able to travel to New South Wales and the Northern Territory in Australia without having to quarantine upon arrival, Australians are not allowed to enter New Zealand.

Federated Farmers immigration spokesman Chris Lewis said it was always worrying when highly skilled and valued workers were lured offshore but the offer might not be as good as it first appeared.

”Experienced workers in these industries aren’t silly – $2000 may seem attractive but when you face the costs of travel, living in remote rural Australia and no quarantine space back into New Zealand until February 2021, it’s not so attractive,” he said.

However, that the scheme had been set up at all showed the Australian Government’s willingness to support its primary producers.

”Good on them for making this a priority and making sure their sheep get shorn and their fruit gets picked,” he said.

Mike Scott/Stuff Federated Farmers immigration spokesman Chris Lewis says the relocation deal might not be as good as it first appears.

“Maybe our government can come up with some incentives – it doesn’t have to be identical, it could be Kiwi-ised – to help our industries out.”

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said finding seasonal workers is a problem on both sides of the Tasman.

In the current Covid-constricted travel environment, employers need to look at how they can offer pay and conditions that attract workers already in New Zealand, he said.

“That includes about 6000 seasonal workers who’ve been stuck here since Covid hit earlier this year, as well as around 14,000 working holiday visa scheme holders who the Government has given flexibility to move to other employers.”

Work to establish whether Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers could be brought into New Zealand in limited numbers is ongoing, Faafoi said.

“That has to be done carefully and in line with managed isolation and quarantine capability.”

Faafoi said there are examples of good work among some growers, like in Hawke’s Bay, which is attracting workers.

“Kiwis also need to remember they will have to pay MIQ [managed isolation and quarantine] fees if they go to Australia for their picking season and then want to come home.”