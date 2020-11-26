Pacific workers to pick fruit in NSW while NZ Govt 'picks fight with farmers'

Pacific Island workers will be flown into New South Wales to help pick fruit while New Zealand growers continue to grapple with a severe labour shortage.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said the 160 workers from the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu were urgently needed to help pick the state’s AU$50 million (NZ$52.5m) tomato crop.

The pickers are in addition to the 350 skilled workers announced last month to help fill a labour shortage in NSW abattoirs.

ACT leader David Seymour said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern “should hang her head in shame” at the news.

“There are local industries crying out for a workforce they can’t find here and workers in Pacific Island countries with very little, if any, Covid-19 crying out for work.

“But the New Zealand Government refuses to match them up, glibly saying the RSE [Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme] workers can return when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

“If the Pacific Islands are not presently considered safe enough for primary sector workers to travel here, why was the Government willing to let hundreds of fishermen in from Russia, where Covid-19 is rampant? It doesn’t stack up.”

The New Zealand horticulture industry is concerned billions of dollars could be at risk as Covid-19 restrictions block international workers arriving in the country.

A push for Kiwis to take these places has had some success, but some fruit growers say workers are unproductive, unreliable or unmotivated.

Growers are calling for the Government to open the borders to seasonal workers from low-risk countries such as Vanuatu.

However, Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi has so far ruled out re-establishing the scheme for overseas workers.

While Australia was flying workers in from the Pacific Islands, quarantining them and getting them into the fields, Ardern seemed prepared to “let that produce rot on the ground, in part because the Government wants to have a fight with employers who they think will attract all the local workers they need simply by increasing wages,” Seymour said.

But with fruit and vegetable crops around the country ripening, it was not the time for “a petty stand-off” over employment relations.

“There would normally be up to 14,400 RSE workers in our fields and the economy is relying on the businesses that employ them more than ever,” Seymour said.

“We need to get places in managed isolation set aside for RSE workers in time to protect incomes and New Zealand’s reputation as a primary produce exporter.”

Marshall said the NSW Government was doing everything it could to help facilitate the arrival of foreign workers to minimise disruption caused by labour shortages due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The first group of foreign workers arrived from Fiji on Wednesday and went into strict hotel quarantine.

“Once they have completed quarantine, they will be able to travel to our regional centres and take up their roles in our abattoirs,” Marshall said.

“Similarly, once Commonwealth approval is secured, the extra 160 foreign workers will be able to give us a hand to harvest our tomato crop.”