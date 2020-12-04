Ag contractors flat out but lack of overseas drivers taking a toll

Southland’s agricultural contractors are flat out as they make up for a lack of skilled machinery operators during harvest season. (File photo).

Agricultural contractors are trying to recruit anyone who can drive a tractor in Southland as they tackle the harvest season with a shortage of skilled overseas drivers, an industry expert says.

Southland is in the thick of harvest season, with baleage and silage being cut and paddocks being sown for winter crops.

It was thought that about 1100 to 1300 skilled machinery operators, who were trained to drive specialised heavy agricultural machinery, came to New Zealand every year to meet seasonal demand.

However, with the country’s borders closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had only approved bringing in 210 skilled operators, mostly from Ireland and the United Kingdom, as critical workers for the 2020/21 harvest season.

A shortage of places in managed isolation quarantine facilities meant only about one third of the workers had arrived.

Rural Contractors New Zealand president David Keen, of Southland, said anyone who could drive a tractor in the province had been recruited.

“Everyone’s flat out,’’ he said.

“We were keeping up with the work until this week, but we’ve had a bit more rain and strong winds. You wouldn’t think that would make much difference but the winds affect accuracy of air seeders.’’

He thought there were usually about 200 to 300 overseas drivers working in Southland during the harvest, but at the moment there were only about 20.

“We usually have about 1000 across the country but if there are only 200 here, that means contractors have taken on about 800 inexperienced operators.

“Some contractors you talk to are a wee bit frustrated that they’re having to babysit staff or do some extra driving training. They’re driving specialised equipment and it usually takes a couple of years to be skilled at it.

“Experienced drivers like the guys who come in from overseas can cope when conditions change, they’re worth their weight in gold on machine maintenance, but the inexperienced guys don’t know what they don’t know.

“There’s been a lot of good stories though and there’s some who are doing really well.’’

Contractors had been lucky that there had been good weather in November to cultivate paddocks, and contractors were now also flat out cutting grass for silage and baleage.

“There’s a lot of seed in the ground.’’

Waipounamu and Waimea Contracting of Riversdale had tried recruiting drivers in Dunedin during the Covid-19 lockdown but had no success.

Human resources manager Emily Norton said the company now had four drivers from Wales and England working during the harvest and had employed 13 New Zealanders, including a school leaver and one full-time apprentice who it would upskill, for the season.

”We’re probably one of the luckier ones, but it took six months of paper work with Immigration NZ to get them here and it wasn’t easy. I can see why some contractors just gave up,’’ she said.

The workers could only come to New Zealand if they had been here before and the company had to pay for their flights and quarantine, which had cost $25,000 all up.

“We don’t have the level of experience that we usually would have, but we’ve never had as much work for our team as we have had this year. The grass is virtually growing in front of the choppers, but we’ve kept up so far.’’