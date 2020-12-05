Chugzie's a winner at the Wyndham A&P Show

Chugzie, a texel-suffolk cross lamb owned by Mackenzie Maxwell, 5, of Glenham, with pet lamb judge Laura Douglas at the Wyndham A&P Show.

What sets a pet lamb apart from the rest of the flock?

That was the challenge facing Laura Douglas, who was the judge of the pet lamb competition at the Wyndham A&P Show on Saturday.

Douglas, owner of the Real Country tourism venture at Kingston had her work cut out for her, with plenty of lambs of all breeds and sizes to choose from.

But it was what their owners knew about their stock that Douglas was interested in, and she questioned them at length about their pets.

“In the under-eight and over-eight groups I was looking at the relationship between the owner and their lambs. Have they been looking after it or have their parents been doing it? It’s all about what they know about their lambs and the things that only they’ll know from looking after them.

“In the open section, which is open to everyone, I’m looking at the health and condition of the lamb in general and how well its been looked after.’’

And she was impressed with Chugzie, a well-fed texel-suffolk cross owned by five-year-old Mackenzie Maxwell of Glenham, which won first prize in the under-eight section and the overall open section.

“She eats lots and drinks really fast,’’ Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie could lead Chugzie very well – probably because she had taken her for lots of walks on the farm, she said.

Douglas said she was impressed with the enthusiasm the entrants had for their pets.

Next to the lamb competition, the sheep judges also had their work cut out for them picking winners from the 170 entrants.

The sheep classes were always of a very high standard at the show and this year was no exception, marshall Tom Hunter said.

“These sheep are as good as you’ll see anywhere in the country,’’ he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Don Murray, left, and Tom Hunter look over the entries in the all breeds ram hoggets competition at the Wyndham A&P Show.

The Wyndham area had a strong history in sheep breeding which made the competition difficult to judge each year.

“There are a lot of old sheep breeders in this area that come to this show and keep coming back, and now their children are coming along and competing as well.’’

Wyndham A&P Show president Nicky Wallace said the number of stock and equestrian entries were on a par with shows in recent years.

As well as trade displays and stalls, this year’s show featured a kids hunting competition weigh in, a terrier race and a whip cracking demonstration from Douglas.

It had rained earlier in the morning but the morning but it had not stopped people from attending the show, she said.

“It's a shame about the weather first thing but there’s lots of people around so that’s good.’’