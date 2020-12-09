Agreement over terms holding up Nelson City Council's $5m grant towards Waimea dam project

The Lee River flows through the diversion culvert at the site of the $129.4m Waimea Community Dam being built in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson.

Nelson City Council is yet to provide an agreed $5 million grant to the Waimea Community Dam project, saying the payment is dependent on reaching final agreement on the terms of the contribution.

Corporate services group manager Nikki Harrison on Wednesday said the city council still intended to pay.

“TDC [Tasman District Council] and NCC [Nelson City Council] are fully engaged in the process of finalising that agreement, and we expect this to happen in the first quarter of next year,” Harrison said.

Tasman District Council is the majority shareholder in the dam project, which is a joint venture with Waimea Irrigators Ltd.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tasman District councillor Dean McNamara pointed out that neither Nelson City Council nor the Freshwater Improvement Fund had so far paid funding expected from them for the Waimea dam project.

In July, Tasman District Council made an $8.5m payment to Waimea Water Ltd – the company responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam. That payment was “budgeted [to] be funded by the Nelson City Council and the [Government’s] Freshwater Improvement Fund,” says a staff report, which was discussed last week by Tasman District Council elected members.

The $8.5m payment helped push up Tasman District Council’s net debt from $156.3m at June 30 to $175.3m at the end of October. Net debt is gross debt less cash on hand and other liquid financial assets.

“So, just to clarify, neither Nelson City nor the Freshwater Improvement Fund have paid the money that they are supposed to yet,” said Tasman district councillor Dean McNamara.

“That is correct,” said corporate and governance services manager Mike Drummond.

The Tasman council financial boss went on to explain that the Freshwater Improvement Fund contribution had been delayed because the council had to provide some financial information including audited accounts and those audited accounts had been delayed.

“So, we were always going to be in a situation where we had to cash flow-fund that for a period of months,” Drummond said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott provides an update on the Waimea dam project from the construction site in the Lee Valley, near Nelson. The video was first published in July 2020.

Under construction since 2019 in the Lee Valley, about 36 kilometres southeast of Nelson, the dam project has faced multiple budget blowouts. Its expected cost now stands at $129.4m – $53.5m above an estimate of $75.9m that went out for public consultation in October 2017. However, the cost overruns don’t appear to be over yet.

The agreed Nelson council grant of $5m is expected to provide the city council with the right to take up to 22,000 cubic metres of water per day from the Waimea aquifers, and the option to convert the $5m to shares from 2028 onwards. Tasman District Council supplies water to Nelson residents and businesses in the Saxton area, including the Alliance Nelson plant.