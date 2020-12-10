Farmers feeling less financial pressure

Fewer farmers are feeling pressure from their bank but satisfaction rates continue to slide, according to the latest Federated Farmers banking survey.

More than 1300 farmers responded to the November survey, independently run by ResearchFirst.

Results showed 65.4 per cent were satisfied or very satisfied with their bank relationship, down from 68.5 per cent from the previous survey in May.

Federated Farmers president and commerce spokesman Andrew Hoggard said satisfaction has slipped steadily over the past three years.

READ MORE:

* Banks coming down hard on farmers to 'flick' Government over Reserve Bank capital holding rules, minister says

* New Zealand arable farmers face unfair competition from imported grain

* Bankrupt farmers back need for farm debt mediation



In the November 2017 survey it was 80.8 per cent.

However, Hoggard said the fall was no great surprise as banks had been trying to reduce their exposure to agricultural lending which was considered “risky”.

Supplied Sheep and beef farmers are feeling the least pressure, the latest Federated Farmers banking survey shows.

“Banks put the pressure on farmers to reduce their debt when commodity prices are good to put them into a better position to weather the next downturn, and there is also a trend by banks to diversify agricultural lending from dairy to other sectors, especially horticulture,” he said.

"As a result agricultural debt has been squeezed down and dairy farming has been bearing the brunt, with dairy debt down almost $2 billion over the past year to $39 billion.”

One bright spot from the November survey was a slight drop in the number of farmers feeling under pressure from banks, down from 19.3 per cent in May to 18.4 per cent.

That could be down to further postponement of the Reserve Bank’s stiffer bank capital requirements for higher risk margins, Hoggard said.

Stuff Federated Farmers president and commerce spokesman Andrew Hoggard says banks put pressure on farmers to reduce their debt when commodity prices are good.

Farmers’ perceived bank pressure peaked at 23.2 per cent in November last year but despite the recent easing, it remains much higher than earlier surveys when it ranged from 5 to 10 per cent.

Pressure is highest for dairy farmers (24.9 per cent) and arable farmers (23.3 per cent). Meat and wool farmers are feeling the least pressure (10.3 per cent).

Despite being less satisfied with bank relationships and bank communication, sharemilkers’ perceived pressure is much lower than that for dairy farmers as a whole (12.8 per cent versus 24.9 per cent).

It is also well down on levels felt in earlier years of the survey.

"That might be because bank staff are concentrating on farm businesses with higher debt while sharemilkers, who tend to have lower mortgages and overdrafts, are left to be managed by a call centre," Hoggard said.

Stuff Sharemilkers report feeling much less pressure than dairy farmers as a whole.

Other key findings from the November survey:

61.8 per cent of farmers feel communication with their bank has been good or very good. This is down from 64.9 per cent in May 2020. Like overall relationship satisfaction, quality of communication has steadily slipped over the past three years (in November 2017 it was 79.3 per cent).

The average farm business mortgage interest rate is 3.9 per cent. This is down from 4.2 per cent in May 2020 (and down from 4.6 per cent a year ago). OCR cuts are flowing through to farmers, although it would seem not as quickly as they have for residential mortgages, where there is lots more competition.

The average farm business mortgage was $4 million. This is up from $3.8 million in May 2020. However, the median mortgage declined from $2.4 million to $2.1 million.

60.7 per cent of farmers have a detailed, up-to-date budget for the current season, while 23 per cent have a detailed, up-to-date budget for future seasons. Sharemilkers remain the most likely type of farming to have detailed, up-to-date budgets.