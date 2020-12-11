Freshwater reforms expected to cut Ashburton farm profits by 80 per cent

Federated Farmers say the new freshwater reforms are not just an issue for dairy farmers (file pic).

Mid-Canterbury farmers are expecting to lose tens of millions of dollars from controversial freshwater reforms that some have deemed “unobtainable”.

The Government’s national policy statement for freshwater management – designed to improve freshwater quality by controlling certain farm practices – came into force in early September.

The Ashburton District Council has released a new report on the reform’s expected impact on farm productivity, and the flow-on effects it will have for the rest of the local economy.

It estimates farm profitability across the district will decline by $57.9 million, or 83 per cent per year.

READ MORE:

* Water quality, farming hot topics at Rangitata candidates meeting

* Fed Farmers boss calls on farmers to boycott freshwater plan rules

* Water is the new gold



Spending on farms in the district is also predicted to decline by $139.9m, or 23 per cent.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said with less revenue, farmers will have to tighten their spending with service and support businesses, resulting in lower levels of employment across the sector.

“We can see from this report that the successful transition to better freshwater outcomes needs to be very carefully balanced with economic sustainability.”

Meaningful change cannot happen overnight, he said.

“In addition to time, it is critical that our industry and community are supporting innovation and filling gaps in knowledge.

“This will help our farming practices to evolve so that we can continue producing food and fibre, and minimise the negative unintended economic consequences for our community.”

supplied Ashburton mayor Neil Brown believes meaningful change in freshwater management cannot come overnight.

The report stated meeting the new freshwater reform targets would be even more challenging than what farmers have already been working towards in the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan.

If the time frames for achieving the reforms are short, it said, “the negative consequences of change are likely to become more significant”.

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark said local farmers had already been working towards getting freshwater nitrate levels down to 6.9 micrograms of nitrogen per litre, but the new regulations require the level to be 2.4 or less.

“These rules are unobtainable ... there’s water coming out of the ground in some places higher than that.”

He said it does not just impact dairy farmers either.

“I grow hemp on my farm. Under these regulations I can’t grow hemp, I can’t grow wheat, I can’t even grow the peas you get in the supermarket.

“We’d all have to revert back to dryland sheep farming.”

Clark said local farmers are shocked and frustrated at a government that has refused to listen to them.

“I can’t see them starting to listen now.

“Growing food is keeping the lights on for New Zealand right now, so this will have a huge impact. Not just for farmers – this will directly impact the money flowing in to our towns and cities.”