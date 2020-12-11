Farmers better at looking after crops and stock than themselves

Farmers will get stuck into the OxMan event on Sunday to help improve their mental wellbeing and health - a big issue in rural communities.

The number of injuries on farms has risen this year, despite Covid-19 resulting in fewer workplace accidents in other industries.

Workplace injuries across all sectors are projected to fall almost 13 per cent in 2020, but in agriculture they are projected to rise 4 per cent.

Farmers were busier than ever this year as they were deemed essential workers during the national lockdown.

supplied More than 400 competitors participated in last year's event.

A study by rural wellbeing programme Farmstrong found 60 per cent of injured farmers linked their accident to diminished wellbeing caused by fatigue, isolation or stress.

Wellbeing is the reason Canterbury farmer Geoff Spark is organising the OxMan event, a long-course triathlon that starts with a 1.9-kilometre swim on his Eyrewell property.

“If you’ve got some activity in your life off the farm, you tend to be more positive,” he said.

“If you get your life in balance, you’re in a far better space to cope with all the things we face as farmers.”

The inaugural OxMan event last year pulled in more than 400 participants. The same number are expected this weekend, with all proceeds going to Farmstrong.

supplied Dairy farmer Geoff Spark set up the OxMan event last year in a bid to help farmers’ wellbeing.

Virginia Burton-Konia, from ACC’s levy and workplace safety team, which co-funds Farmstrong, said poor wellbeing significantly increased the risk of injuries.

“Farmers tend to be good at looking after their animals and their crops but not so good at looking after themselves.

“It’s great to see these farmers coming together to support each other,” she said.

Spark and a group of mates had been out cycling around Oxford every week in preparation for the event, which ticked several wellbeing boxes, he said.

supplied The race starts with a 1.9km swim around the farm’s irrigation pond.

“We face similar pressures – we’re all juggling balls in the air and this is creating an opportunity to talk.

“We all come out of it feeling really good.”

Some farms had entered teams in the OxMan this year, which was great for staff culture.

Agriculture is one of New Zealand’s higher-risk industries with about 13,500 injuries a year and annual ACC claim costs of about $50 million.