A leafy herb fed to cows could improve waterways, researchers say

Dairy NZ general manager new systems and competitiveness David McCall says there are 50 farmers involved in the plantain project.

The quality of waterways could be improved if a trial to reduce the amount of nitrogen leached from cow urine into groundwater proves successful, Dairy NZ says.

Researchers are experimenting with incorporating a variety of the herb, plantain, into the diet of cows to see if it reduces concentrated nitrogen in their urine.

North Island farmers have been testing the benefits in the Tararua region for Dairy NZ for the last two years, and now Fonterra and Nestle are helping to expand the project with additional funding and expertise.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is also involved.

Dairy NZ general manager new systems and competitiveness David McCall said the collaboration would encourage farmers to take up using the variety, called tonic, sold under the brand name Ecotain and developed by seed company Agricom.

Early on in the seven-year project, researchers had looked at different herb and grass species to see if there were any benefits for reducing leaching. This particular plantain variety has been shown to have a number of benefits.

There was lower nitrogen content in the plant itself, so cows put out less surplus nitrogen after digesting it.

The herb also had a diuretic effect, which made the animal urinate more in volume and more often, spreading nitrogen around further. This gave more plants a chance to take up the nitrogen.

Supplied Dairy NZ environmental change specialist and project manager Adam Duker discusses the Tararua plantain project with a farmer.

The plantain also inhibited the speed at which nitrogen was converted into the form that wasdangerous to the environment, McCall said.

The research involved about 100 scientists at its peak, but it would take another five years to make it work in practice.

McCall said pastures needed to contain 30 per cent plantain to give the benefits, and the research was now focussed on trying to tip the balance of the pasture in favour of plantain.

“We’re still finding strategies. You can’t get rid of other weeds with plantain easily. The herbicides that are used to get rid of gorse and things that endanger pasture, kill plantain and other non-grass species.

“So we’re having to look at different ways of managing weed control.”

Farmers also had to adjust their grazing to allow the herb to reseed.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF University of Waikato research officer Aaron Wall is using plant species such as plantain in grazed pastures to help lower a farm's greenhouse gas emissions.

The Tararua farmers involved were experimenting with a few paddocks, trialling different strategies and contributing their own ideas, too.

One farmer had a lot of success planting out paddocks with pure plantain and allowing other species to come through to get a greater percentage of plaintain.

The funding from Nestle and Fonterra would allow the farmers to go further and take some risk out of the project.

“We're trying to get to whole systems change here. That's a very expensive and slow thing to do," McCall said.

supplied The type of plantain being studied reduces nitrogen leaching by helping it get recycled again by plants more easily.

“We’re all about finding ways to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand has a thriving environment and a thriving farming economy,” Fonterra director of on-farm excellence Charlotte Rutherford said.

“This is helping to speed up the adoption of plantain by farmers. Ultimately it could be a real game-changer to reduce nitrogen from cows and help mitigate nitrous oxide emissions,” Rutherford said.

Food and beverage giant Nestle, a Fonterra customer, hoped the project would help it achieve its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Nestle corporate sustainable agriculture spokesman, Robert Erhard said.