Government contributes $10m to future farm technology programme

The Government will spend $10 million co-funding a series of projects that aim to reduce the environmental impact of farming.

The Ministry for Primary Industries sustainable food and fibres futures fund (SFF fund) is contributing to the $25m programme led by farmer-owned co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients in a new five-year partnership.

The collaboration will fund 12 projects developing solutions to meet environmental targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, agricultural chemical use and nutrient loss into waterways.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the programme would trial and develop farm nutrient technologies that offered significant environmental benefits but which were also financially viable for farmers.

The SFF fund was established to support initiatives that make a lasting difference to the sustainability of the food and fibres sector.

“Anything we can do to farm smarter, with less impact on the environment will deliver wider benefits to New Zealand,” O'Connor said.

The programme, called Future Ready Farms, is projected to bring benefits worth more than $1 billion to the farming sector by 2030.

One example is a forestry project that will be done in collaboration with Scion Research.

Supplied Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive Mark Wynne says the Future Ready Farms programme is responding both to consumer sentiment and Government policy.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive Mark Wynne said the product concept could reduce the environmental impact of radiata pine, meet its nutritional requirements and reduce the need for agrichemicals.

Another project would develop a nitrate inhibitor to use with a pastoral robot called Spikey, which is towed behind a tractor and detects urine patches. The inhibitor is applied by the robot, which in turn holds the nitrogen in a more stable form to reduce leaching into waterways, O’Connor said.

Another project is the development of a monitoring system for soil health that would provide long-term data from across the agricultural sector and an increased understanding of how land use affects soil health.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says the programme will trial and develop farm nutrient technologies that offer significant environmental benefits but which are also financially viable for farmers.

The projects were designed to address problems across different food and fibre sectors, from forestry, to animal agriculture, to arable, Wynne said.

They were responding both to consumer sentiment and Government policy, with the overall gist about farming with “a lighter touch” while still remaining profitable, he said.

They were also intended to help reduce the costs of compliance for farmers.

Projects had already gone through a screening process and were at late stage development. They were now ready to be tested by farmers in the field, Wynne said.

All projects were due to be completed by 2030 but would start at different times.