PM eases farmers' nerves over diplomatic unrest between Australia and China

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed farmers' concerns about the trade war between Australia and China during a recent visit to Manawatū.

New Zealand farmers are nervous a trade war between our biggest trade partner and closest ally could spill to our shores.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was unlikely the quarrel would entangle New Zealand and force it to take sides in trade disputes and accusations of foreign interference.

During a recent visit to Palmerston North, Ardern told Stuff New Zealand's diplomats had given China a smack on the wrist – bringing an end to diplomatic action.

Australia’s deteriorating relationship with China hit a new low on November 30, when a Chinese official Tweeted a fake photo purporting to show an Australian soldier with a knife around an Afghan child’s neck in the Middle East, targeting Australia’s recent war crimes record.

Stuff International Dairy Federation board member Andrew Hoggard says the Government is walking a “tightrope”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the photo “repugnant”, while Ardern sent New Zealand diplomats to speak with the Chinese behind closed doors.

In response, China enacted a series of trade-prohibitive actions, including debilitating anti-dumping duties on Australian wine and barley, suspensions on beef exports, curbs on cotton and coal shipments, and unofficial bans on copper, sugar, lobsters and log timber.

Ardern said our relationship with China was unique because we had an independent foreign policy that had stood the test of time.

Our trading relationship was also among the first established through New Zealand's free-trade agreement.

"We’ve also got a very mature relationship,” Ardern told Stuff.

“New Zealand has established itself as really predictable and consistent. That means if an issue comes up, we have ways of managing it that are predictable.”

Although it was important to maintain strong economic ties with China, Ardern said “we’ve got the maturity in our relationship that if issues arise, on either side, it can be raised respectfully”.

“If Australia had done the same thing, we would have called that out. For us, it was just a matter of principle. Then that's the end of the issue. Raise it and it’s done – that's us.”

Manawatū dairy farmer Andrew Hoggard said trade disruptions in Australia would likely affect supply chains to New Zealand.

“If there are imports withdrawing from the Australian trade, it reduces the need to send shipping to New Zealand.”

Also a board member of the International Dairy Federation, Hoggard said the Government was walking on a "tightrope".

“You’ve got our closest ally against our most dominant trading partner.“

Federated Farmers Manawatū president Murray Holdaway said many farmers thought it was only a matter of time before New Zealand came under similar diplomatic pressure.

“Anytime our [politicians] speak out against China, we're all nervous."

Murray Wilson/Stuff Manawatū Federated Farmers president Murray Holdaway, centre, says farmers are nervous whenever politicians speak against China.

Political experts agree, warning it was inevitable that this, or the next, Government would make decisions to counter Chinese interference in domestic New Zealand institutions.

Professor John Lee, a senior adviser to former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, said in December: “Even though these are rightly domestic decisions for the Government of the day, China is demanding that certain domestic decisions be made in its favour.

“When New Zealand starts making these decisions that displease the Chinese it is almost certain that the Chinese will have some negative reaction to it.”

Manawatū farm adviser Gary Massicks said farmers heard China had stopped importing Australian wine and was putting pressure on the grain industry.

“[It’s] not something we want to be associated with. Let's hope our foreign minister plays this one right."