Cyclists covered in chemical spray drift as they passed orchard

A couple of cyclists were covered in chemical spray material as they rode past a Hastings orchard.

They were riding along a cycle path alongside an orchard on Elwood Road at about 10am on September 23 last year when the incident occurred.

The spray was coming from a spray machine being operated by a man travelling up and down rows of apple trees.

There were no signs on the cycle pathway to inform the public that spraying was in progress.

The cyclists were using the cycle path alongside a rail line beside Otene Road.

After getting covered in spray, the cyclists called the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

An environmental officer went to the site and saw two orchard sprayers operating in gusty wind, with spray seen blowing over the path.

The officer spoke to the orchard manager, who told him the spray operator was “very green”, and said he would tell him to cease spraying so close to the road in order to stop the drift.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Johnny Appleseed Holdings Ltd has been convicted and fined for the offending on a Hastings orchard.

The agrichemicals that were being sprayed at the time were Calibra (a fertiliser), Folicur (a fungicide classified as hazardous), Mantrac (a fertiliser classified as hazardous) and Pristine (a fungicide classified as hazardous).

The orchard owner, Johnny Appleseed Holdings Ltd was charged by the council for discharging contaminants to air.

The council's regional plan allows agrichemicals to be sprayed into the air or onto the land but the spray must not pose a risk to people, vegetation or property outside the target area.

SUPPLIED Johnny Appleseed Holdings Ltd director Paul Paynter said the fine was “fair cop”.

The plan also requires signs to be posted that clearly indicate the spray is being used.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge and appeared in the Environment Court at Hastings on Wednesday.

Judge Melinda Dickey convicted the company and ordered it to pay a fine of $14,000.

Johhny Appleseed director Paul Paynter said the fine was “fair cop” and he was very disappointed.

He said there were a number of new cycle paths that had created “reverse sensitivity” issues, but it was up to the orchardists to ensure spray drifts such as this one did not occur.

“The council is getting much stricter on a range of matters, and I commend them for that. The guy in charge of that particular block has been through a rigorous employment process, and we’ve put in place additional checks and balances,” Paynter said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Two cyclists were covered in spray as they rode alongside a Hastings orchard.

The company had been operating since 1904 and had about 60 orchards in Hawke’s Bay, but Paynter said “we’ve had nothing like this in the history of the company”.

“We need to lift our game. I was pretty disappointed by it,” he said.

He said the newer spray products were low toxicity and highly diluted.

Council’s group manager policy and regulation Katrina Brunton said the fine “serves as a strong signal to orchardists that they must comply with the law”.

“Sprays can be dangerous to public health and need to be used with great care and diligence. We will not tolerate poor practice from the horticulture sector, and will rigorously enforce the law to protect people and the environment,” she said.