Taranaki farmer fined $40k for breaking, docking cows' tails

Taranaki farmer Lane Rodney Wiggins was found guilty of breaking the tails of 136 cows in a herd of 195 that were inspected by MPI. (file photo)

A Taranaki dairy farmer has been fined $40,000 and put under two years’ intensive supervision for breaking the tails of 136 cows and docking the tails of 26 cows.

Lane Rodney Wiggins, 53, had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act following a prosecution taken by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

He was sentenced in the Hāwera District Court Tuesday.

The court heard that in June 2018, MPI launched an investigation into tail breaks and tail docking at his farm.

Two MPI inspectors and a veterinarian inspected the tails of 195 cows and found that 136 had broken tails. Of those, 111 had multiple breaks – between two and six per tail.

Also noted was the fact 130 of the 136 cows' tails were assessed as having breaks in the mid or high sections, suggesting considerable force was used to cause a break.

In explanation, said he was under time pressure and that he had bent the tails while pushing the cows in the milking shed.

For breaking the cows’ tails Wiggins was fined $35,000 and for the docking he was fined $5,000.

The court also ordered that he be placed under intensive supervision for two years.

This condition means Wiggins will have an immediate inspection of his herd done by a professional nominated by MPI. He will then be required to have follow-up inspections every six months, at his own cost.

In an emailed statement, MPI animal welfare regional manager Joanna Tuckwell said while farming could be stressful, there was no excuse for this type of behaviour.

“Even though farmers will sometimes use a cow’s tail to steer the animal where it needs to go, best practice is not to lift or twist tails. It takes excessive force to break a cow’s tail.

The cows Wiggins injured would have been in considerable pain, Tuckwell said.

“This action was simply cruel and unnecessary.”

Tuckwell said MPI took its role as the regulator for animal welfare compliance very seriously and where there was clear evidence of offending a prosecution occurred.

“Our advice to all people in charge of animals who may be having personal challenges on the farm is to seek help before it comes to this.”