Know your onions: Platform takes onion trading into the digital age

A new onion-trading platform says it’s bringing wholesale markets into the digital age.

Harvex hopes to also deliver better returns to growers by cutting out the industry’s middlemen.

The platform is a secure space where buyers and sellers can trade seamlessly, while also improving access for smaller growers to international markets, chief executive Alex Guilleux said.

Buyers would have access to real-time price data and assurance over the quality of the product, he said,

Harvex will complete its first trade next month, when commercial volumes of New Zealand onions become available.

Sellers and buyers using the platform would be vetted for reliability, he said.

“We have spent a year working on the technology and visiting growers to convince them that there is a better way of trading, with more transparent pricing. We are a small country and when you trade commodities in big markets your customers will always try to push you down.”

Growers could put onions on the platform, saying what price they wanted per tonne. If they sold, Harvex would take a percentage commission.

Supplied James Kuperus, cheif executive of Onions New Zealand.

The export onion crop was worth $200 million a year to the economy, chief executive of Onions New Zealand James Kuperus said.

Farmers grew 230,000 tonnes of onion each year, 85 per cent of which went to export markets.

Kuperus said Harvex would open markets for smaller growers who might not have the scale to employ exporters and marketers or the ability to find customers overseas.

“From our perspective we’re always encouraging growers to innovate and look at new ways of connecting to the world, so it’s very positive to see these guys take on that challenge,” he said.

The biggest markets for New Zealand onions were continental Europe and South East Asia, he said.

Guilleux said he came up with the concept when he was travelling in South East Asia, around a year ago.

He realised traders there were digitally native and existing trading methods were beginning to look “archaic”.

Supplied Alex Guilleux is chef executive of Harvex, an online trading platform for onions. The technology could be used to trade other crops in the future, he says.

The idea was to make it easy for them to buy what they wanted when they wanted by having a platform that was open 24/7.

Harvex was working with just three onion growers initially while the technology was tested and the company worked on scaling up. Later the intention was to bring in more local growers and also Northern Hemisphere growers who could supply the crop in New Zealand’s off-season so it could be a truly global trading platform.

The platform has received support from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust, Guilleaux said.

There were plans to expand into other fresh produce down the track, he said.