Former travel agent turns Covid lemons into lemonade with new kiwifruit role

Jeffrey Benfell pivoted from travel agent to human resources for the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry during lockdown.

When Jeffrey Benfell was made redundant after 20 years in the travel industry just as Covid-19 hit, he didn’t waste time looking for his next opportunity.

Benfell made a call to a friend who then introduced him to a contact at Apata, a Bay of Plenty kiwifruit post-harvest operator.

He was hired as a human resources assistant and started work on March 23, just as the country went into alert level 3.

“The kiwifruit industry has always been one of the mainstays of the Bay of Plenty area. I knew there would be at least seasonal work in a pack house, and I was lucky that it's worked out to be more than seasonal.”

READ MORE:

* Praise packed on during PM's kiwifruit visit

* Experts analyse blood spatter in trial of man accused of crash death of teen

* American family of four 'killed by gas inhalation'



The primary sector has continued to offer employment throughout the Covid crisis, where others were closing doors.

Benfell started in the travel industry in London, where met his Czech wife, Jana. Eventually, the couple and their two kids Nicholas and Amy headed back to New Zealand and settled in Tauranga in 2007.

Working in travel, he kept a close on eye on news reports, and when Covid-19 began to affect more and more countries, he knew it would only be a matter of time before New Zealand was affected.

“I remember when the stories were first breaking in late October 2019, and I thought, this is going to be a lot worse than a lot of people are thinking,” he said.

But Benfell had already been in the process of looking for a new job and the career change wasn’t as daunting as it might have been.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Jacinda Ardern says some firms may have claimed the Government wage subsidy when they didn't need it.

The first few days at Apata were “pretty chaotic”, spent planning how the company would implement social distancing requirements.

His new role covers the full scope of human resources, from recruitment to attendance. Now Benfell is in a position to help others who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19.

“If someone needs a job, or is struggling, we can look after them. There were a few people during the lockdown period who really did need to get into the kiwifruit industry [to support themselves], and we were able to welcome them with open arms.”

supplied Kiwifruit is the largest fresh horticultural export worth $2.3 billion to the New Zealand economy last year.

Apata specialises in kiwifruit and avocados, and because it has both crops it could keep people employed for 10 months a year in the pack house, he said.

The strength of New Zealand's horticulture industry meant there was long-term certainty for people taking jobs in the sector.

Apata had operations in both Katikati and Te Puke, and was one of the industries largest fully integrated post-harvest opeartors, providing growers with their pack, coolstore and shipment facilities.

“Almost anyone can work in some capacity in kiwifruit. For stackers, it's quite a physically demanding job. For graders, it's mentally focused. And for tray preparation and packers, it takes a lot of skill, thought and speed,” he said.

Kiwifruit is the largest fresh horticultural export, worth $2.3 billion to the New Zealand economy last year and growers sold 164 million trays of kiwifruit into more than 50 markets.