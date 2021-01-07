Kaikōura farmer stuck in cattle stop run over by his own vehicle

The man was moving sheep when he got out to open a gate, and his foot got stuck in the cattle stop. (File photo)

A farmer in Kaikōura has been run over by his own vehicle after getting his foot caught in a cattle stop while opening a gate.

Emergency services were called to the property on Inland Rd about 9.12am on Thursday.

Kaikōura Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ian Walker said the man appeared to have left the car running while he got out to open a gate to move sheep, and his foot got stuck.

The vehicle was on a slight incline and rolled backwards, knocking the man over and rolling onto his leg.

Property owners at the scene were able to move the vehicle off him and call emergency services, but his leg was in bad shape, Walker said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the patient had moderate injuries and was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.