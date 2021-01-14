Broadband divide widens as data demand puts pressure on networks

Though Andy Kerr’s got good cellular reception at his rural Masterton property just out of town, the wireless broadband offered by the mainstream suppliers was not up to standard.

The promise of connectivity on par with their urban neighbours is a distant dream for many rural people whose broadband performance is getting worse, not better.

Masterton IT manager Andy Kerr found his wireless broadband connection so poor that it was unworkable at certain times of the day, so he dropped his contract and changed to a small local provider.

He only lived a few kilometres from town with a strong cellular signal, and he believed the networks were under too much pressure from increased data use.

“There are times when it just became unusable. Typical times of day were from 8am through until mid-morning and then 3ish and then it would dip in the evening.”

Telecommunications Users Association New Zealand chief executive Craig Young said data demand growth and the number of people wanting a wireless connection were putting pressure on the service levels.

With the arrival of the coronavirus there was more growth in data use, particularly around rural homes, he said.

“There’s quite a few spots around the country where they’ve said they’re not taking any more people, because the sites are overloaded.”

The associations was advocating for the Government to upgrade its original Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI1) network which was installed almost a decade ago.

“It hasn’t really been upgraded. There is no real business case for them to do that,” Young said.

The network needed upgrading to deliver good speeds and Telcos needed to offer plans that were useful and equivalent to what urban dwellers were offered.

“Let’s have a 10-year plan to get everybody to the same state and let’s keep it upgraded," he said.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokeswoman Kelly Loh said last year the Government announced further investments in connectivity that would target emerging capacity constraints on rural wireless networks.

Stuff Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard the vast bulk of rural properties’ connectivity did not meet “baseline standards” for operating a good business.

That included an investment of up to $15 million to improve network capacity in some rural areas, including original RBI1 areas.

“To further address capacity issues in rural and urban fringe areas, the Government announced an additional $50m through the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which is allocated through the Shovel Ready process.”

Telecommunication companies such as Vodafone and Chorus have had contracts to extend parts of the network over the years, and now smaller providers (WISPS) are also filling in the gaps.

With a predominantly rural membership, Federated Farmers said poor Internet service was a priority for many country people.

A survey last year found a high percentage of members were not receiving adequate broadband service.

President Andrew Hoggard said they wanted to see improvements in connectivity.

“There’s so much potential for how technology can be the solution for a lot of frustrations that farmers have right now and make some of this compliance stuff a lot simpler and easier.”

The “vast bulk of farmers” were under their baseline for good connectivity.

Hoggard said some regions such as Tararua, the East Coast and the central part of the North Island were particularly poorly served by Internet, cellphone, and sometimes landline coverage.

Vodafone spokeswoman Rebecca Huang said connectivity congestion was most commonly experienced during peak times.

”This is especially common in rural areas where the network has a limited data supply and is not built for a large demand on Internet services.

“Despite the strong gains made to date, we recognise that the work to extend mobile coverage into regional and remote parts of New Zealand is not yet complete.”