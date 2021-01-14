Gore shearer Megan Whitehead sets new world record

Megan Whitehead set a new world record in Gore on Thursday for the solo women's nine-hours strongwool lamb shearing record. She shore 662 beating the past record set by Waikato shearer Emily Welch of 648 in 2007.

Whitehead started at 5am and just before 5pm had matched Waikato shearer Emily Welch’s record of 648 that was set in 2007.

She kept shearing right up to 5pm and that was when she was well into setting a new record.

Her final tally was 662.

As she closed in on 5pm the crowd in the shearing shed chanted “Megan, Megan, Megan” and gave her a standing ovation as the last shorn lamb went down the chute.

She gave her father, Quinton, a big hug after putting down the handpiece. He's been with her all day supporting her.

Jills Angus Burney, who set the original record of 541 lambs in January 1989, and later set a further record shearing 614 has been in Gore watching Whitehead’s attempt.

She hosted Whitehead when she set the four-stand women’s world record of 2066 lambs in 2020.

"She'll smash it,'' Angus Burney said at the afternoon tea break.

She'll do 668 or 670 with the way she's going.''

Whitehead had been plagued with cramps in the first stand of the morning, probably from drinking water that had not had time to settle, Angus Burney said.

She had had gear problems before lunch and had slowed up a bit but was about 20 up at the afternoon tea break.

"The pressure's not on her any more because she's not going to have to push it to make it.''

In the morning sessions she had been averaging about 47 seconds per sheep but had dropped back a bit to about 48.5 seconds before lunch.

Her shearing quality was exceptional, Angus Burney said.

"She's had one sheep disqualified this morning but that's all. She's fantastic to watch, she's just got a demeanour that is really still, resilient and focussed, and she's so clinical and efficient.''

Jills Angus Burney/Supplied Megan Whitehead grabs another lamb from the pen as she chases the women's nine-hours strongwool lamb shearing record near Gore on Thursday.

Whitehead's father Quentin was her second, leaning over the rail in the woolshed to talk to her during every session.

"He's just been an amazing coach to her all the way through. He's allowed to talk to her and encourage her, but he's not allowed to touch the sheep.''

The sheep had been well-prepared and were ''in good nick,'' she said.

Whitehead had a big future in the industry, and another shearing record wasn't out of her reach, Angus Burney thought.

"She's only been shearing for five years, and she's out herself in the calibre of the top young male shearers in the industry.

The woolshed has been packed with supporters, who are cheering her along towards the end of each break.

Emily Welch is also in Gore watching Whitehead.

She was not really sure how she was supposed to feel but said she had held the title for 13 years, which was longer than she thought she would.

"It's a pretty big challenge to break it, she's having a big day ... records are made to be broken and to challenge the next person and I think it definitely has."

She wasn't sure if she would take on the challenge again if the record was broken.

"You never know. It would have to be a serious conversation if it worked or not, what you have to sacrifice is pretty big."

Whitehead, just 60kg and handling lambs of 34-36kg each at a rate of under 50 seconds each, shore 153 in the first two hours to breakfast and successive 1hr 45min runs of 132, 126 and 125 run.

A large crew was helping around the shed, included Quentin Whitehead, monitoring the clock near his daughter’s side all day, and Southland shearing legend and multiple New Zealand representative Nathan Stratford looking after her gear.

At home near Te Kuiti and watching via live-streaming, Sir David Fagan, who was the first man who set the record for a solo shear of 748 sheep in 1985, had been watching Whitehead's attempt since she started at 5am.

“She’s going to break it. And if anyone’s going to break it again, it’ll be her.”

It was brilliant that people like Whitehead were taking on these challenges, he said.

"It's been happening since the beginning of time, setting records, and it's no different in the shearing world.

"It's a challenge that is incredible really, there's nothing quite like challenging yourself like Megan is today."

It would be hard for people to understand what it took to take on a world record attempt and it would probably never be understood unless they were doing it themselves, he said.

"It's incredibly hard what she's doing, shearing at full pace all day like that, it's so demanding on the body both mentally and physically. But that's what makes it such good fun."

He believed what had changed in shearing over the years was the fitness, diet and fluid intake that would impact on it.

"At the moment, I think there's only one woman that would break her record, and that's her if she decides to do it again."

Ahead of the attempt, Whitehead told Stuff while she was nervous, she was also quite excited.

5am to 7am – first run (2007 tally: 144) (2021 attempt: 153 )

) 7am to 8am – breakfast

8am to 9.45am – second run (2007 tally: 125) (2021 attempt: 132 )

) 9.45am to 10.15am – morning tea

10.15am to 12pm – third run (2007 tally: 123) (2021 attempt: 126 )

) 12pm to 1pm – lunch

1pm to 2.45pm – fourth run (2007 tally: 127) (2021 attempt: 125 )

) 2.45pm to 3.15pm afternoon tea

3.15pm to 5pm – final run (2007 tally: 129) (2021 attempt: 126)

FACEBOOK Megan Whitehead practices ahead of her record attempt.

Whitehead, of Gore, comes from a shearing family with her mum Tina, a former shearer and her dad Quinton, along with a big crew, have wrapped their support around her for the attempt.

There will be three referees in the shed in Gore and a head convener in New South Wales, as world record attempts must have an international official.

Whitehead already holds one world record as the joint holder of the four-stand women’s record of 2066 lambs set in the central North Island on January 23, 2020.

There she did a personal best shearing 608, the best of the day and at an average of 67.56 an hour

Whitehead averaged 53.3 seconds per sheep.

A regular days work entails shearing about 400.