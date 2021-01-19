Banks are phasing out cheques too soon for rural communities

Rural Women New Zealand says cheques are still an important financial tool for many rural communities and the fast-paced transition to digital banking is leaving many behind.

2021 is the year that cheques go the way of the dinosaurs but banks have failed to work with those people most likely to be affected by the change, says Massey University banking Professor David Tripe.

Older people without access to the internet and rural people that live in areas where there is either no access to the internet or where service is unreliable, were the most badly affected, he said.

“The work hasn’t been done to prepare those portions of the community that are going to be significantly affected.

“If you went to a retirement village and asked them, a good proportion [of residents] would have no idea what they are going to do about it,” he said.

Despite this, the change was sensible as the volume of cheques being written couldn’t support the cost of maintaining the processing services, he said.

Lobby group Rural Women New Zealand is pushing for banks to continue accepting cheques until all rural regions have access to reliable broadband services.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Today is the last day Kiwibank customers will be able to use a cheque.

A recent survey showed its membership largely opposed the withdrawal of cheques because of heavy reliance on them to pay bills and run businesses.

Social issues portfolio convenor, Sharron Davie-Martin, said it was the biggest response the organisation had ever had to a survey, with over 70 per cent of respondents voicing concern over the phasing out of cheques. About 400 people from its 1800 members participated, she said.

More than 42 per cent of respondents said they still wrote out cheques for purchases and expenses. Of those who did use cheques, 75 per cent said they posted them to make their payments.

The majority of people who live rurally also have rural businesses and would struggle when cheques were finally phased out as didn't have access to reliable technology to carry out their banking transactions, she said.

Supplied Rural Women New Zealand social issues spokeswoman Sharron Davie-Martin says a recent survey by the organisation showes that its members overwhelmingly opposed the withdrawal of cheques because of heavy reliance on them to pay bills and run businesses.

"Cheques will get rid of themselves eventually, however, we want places to be able to accept cheques until technology is at a point where farming and rural communities can safely use the internet for their banking transactions,” Davie-Martin said.

About 800,000 people live in rural areas and settlements according to Stats NZ, the second largest population outside of Auckland.

Tripe said the cell phone providers had claimed 95 per cent to 97 per cent coverage.

”I think that’s a reasonable stab. Three to 5 per cent of the population doesn’t have much access.”

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said it surveyed about 900 members in September and found that 68 per cent of respondents had download speeds of 20 megabytes per second or less, and nearly 24 per cent endured download speeds of just 0 to 5Mbps.

“It's pretty substandard and poor for a good number of farmers. The average speeds can do internet banking, just, but it’s a slow process. During the lockdown it was a big complaint from a lot of people with multiple users trying to use the internet,” he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard says some people will be left behind in digital banking’s forward march.

Some people would probably be left behind in the rush to embrace digital services, he said.

“[Banks] need to look at and understand how those customers in remote areas are going to do it and have solutions there in place.”

Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said fewer than1 per cent of customers used cheques and the move to digital services was driven by customer preference.

Direct debit services were one alternative people could use to make regular payments. But for those in rural communities where branches were closing, banks were trialling regional hubs, he said.

Supplied Massey University Professor of banking David Tripe says banks should have worked more with affected demographics ahead of phasing out cheques.

The six big banks, ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac, were trialling the hubs in Twizel, Nelson, Martinborough and Opunake.

The hubs provided basic banking services for the the six banks, Beaumont.

The hubs include a smart ATM that can accept cash and coin deposits, access to online banking via a tablet, and a direct phone line to the customer’s bank. Staff are also available to help people use the technology in the hubs.assistance is also available to help people access these services,” Beaumont said.

If successful they might become the basis for regional banking services, he said.