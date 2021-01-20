First group of RSE workers have arrived in time to tackle the apple harvest

Peter Cederman employs RSE workers at his Brooklyn orchard in the Tasman district and says his business couldn't survive without them.

The first group of horticultural workers from the Pacific Islands will be hitting orchards in less than two weeks, after they complete their isolation period.

Industry leaders will not say where the first group will be deployed, but with the apple harvest fast approaching they say this will be the job of first order.

The first flight carrying long awaited workers arrived on Sunday, with flights continuing to arrive every four days thereafter, industry chiefs say.

Each flight will carry 156 Registered Seasonal Employers (RSE) workers, and there will be 13 flights in total. Eventually there will be 2000 extra seasonal workers in the country, adding to 5000 already here.

Apple and Pears New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said their arrival brought brings relief to fruit, wine and vegetable growers across the country, but they were still well short of the number required to fully tackle the work load.

The workers will be shared across industries and regions, Pollard said.

Pollard, who along with other industry body chiefs, has spearheaded the operation to get the workers into the country and divvy the workers up among growers said it had been a complex job.

Demand for the workers was critical among all growers, he said.

Supplied The RSE workers arrive just in time for the apple harvest, which begins in February.

The Government announced in November it would allow 2000 horticultural workers from the Pacific to enter in the new year under strict conditions. It is the first significant opening of the border to foreign workers since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

However, employers must meet a set of strict criteria, including covering the cost of managed isolation, and paying the workers a minimum of $22.10 an hour. They were also required to pay them while they were in isolation.

Pollard said along with the cost of the flights, employers had to pay an additional $3000 to $5500 per person for the MIQ spaces.

As they completed quarantine they would be released to the employers. The first four flights were from Samoa, the next four from Vanuatu. The five remaining flights would be a mixture, Pollard said.

There was a requirement for employers to share workers once they had completed their initial critical tasks, he said.

The RSE workers would first harvest apple, which begins next month, followed by Kiwifruit and then winter pruning.

Supplied Chief executive officer at Summerfruit New Zealand Richard Palmer says the stone fruit season has been successful in Hawke's Bay.

Summerfruit NZ chief executive Richard Palmer said summer fruit growers had missed out on the extra workers, as harvest began much sooner.

Two weeks ago South Island fruit growers lost half of the season’s cherry harvest after unusual heavy rain on the cusp of harvest split most of the cherries.

“We were set for what was a record harvest of 6000 tonnes and we now think it’s going to be half that. Consumers and export markets are still very keen to get our fruit and are conscious there will be a bit of a shortage,” he said.

Growers were devastated, after a “relatively successful” campaign to attract workers to assist with harvest. Many had since been laid off and there were reduced numbers in packhouses and orchards, he said.

The summer fruit harvest would run till late March or early April. The sector was assessing what would happen for those still harvesting after students, who had helped to make up the worker shortfall, went back to school, he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Growers are devastated after an unusually heavy rain split half of the seasons cherry crop, Summerfruit NZ chief executive Richard Palmer says.

Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers Association acting president Richard Pentreath said the region’s growers were thankful they still had crops on the vines and trees.

”Some of the larger growers that are heavily reliant on RSE are very nervous and don’t have anywhere near to the numbers they need,” Pentreath said.

A labour expo on February 10 would target the unemployed and

“The smaller growers are doing a lot more to work alongside the Ministry for Social Development and doing stuff themselves to attract labour. We have another labour expo coming up on February 10,” he said.

The first expo had targetted students and people on holiday but this time around it was targetting unemployed people primarily, and older travellers that follow the harvest around the country, he said.