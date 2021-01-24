Equal work relationships key to building regenerative dairy industry, farming couple says

Golden Bay dairy farmers, Tim and Deborah Rhodes, have spent two years developing the “Health Work Relationships” framework, which they hope may be incorporated into the industry’s risk management plan.

Dairy farmers are audited on how they look after their animals and the environment, but a Golden Bay dairying couple believes that neither can be achieved well without equality in work relationships.

Deborah and Tim Rhodes say that in order to build a regenerative farming industry in New Zealand, relationships and wellbeing in the workplace need to be at the centre and formally recognised.

The couple, who owns a 130-cow dairy farm near Collingwood, has spent over two years developing the “Responsible Work Relationships” framework as quantifiable and audited benchmarks that could be incorporated into the industry’s risk management plan.

Deborah Rhodes said she had made significant progress with government agencies and Māori to collaborate and was now working to develop the model further.

She said the industry needed to see de-intensification “across the board” to address climate change.

That included “lightening the load” on the land – but also prioritising “humanity” and having more equal relationships in the workplace by easily reporting and resolving issues on the ground.

She said the idea was born after the couple underwent 18-months of counselling for relationship issues that were affecting their ability to work the farm effectively.

Their counsellor introduced a “needs consensus” decision-making model – a dynamic way of reaching agreement by balancing the needs of members within a group.

“Relationship is the core of how we respond ably to each other and our environment, and therefore our animals and our water.”

NINA HINDMARSH/Nelson Mail The Rhodes have designed the “Responsible Work Relationships” framework to show that farmers were effectively dealing with three leading conscience issues: care of animals, environmental guardianship and looking after people.

The couple also saw how “crucial” equal relationships were to business performance.

The new model was designed to show that farmers were effectively dealing with three leading conscience issues: care of animals, environmental guardianship and looking after people.

The framework was similar to holistic tikanga Māori principles, which acknowledged the intergenerational connectedness of humans and their environment.

Deborah Rhodes said the model had the potential to build a regenerative workforce and environment, with long-term resources conserving farming practises.

NINA HINDMARSH/Stuff Deborah Rhodes said the dairy industry needed to look at de-intensifation, including “lightening the load” on the land, but also prioritising humanity and creating better relationships in the workplace. ​​​​

Practical steps included staff recording and reconciling hours stated in the employment contract, and ensuring the minimum wage was paid.

A qualified and experienced independent mediator or counsellor would be nominated to deal with disputes; and personal wellness described and recorded daily in the “dairy diary”.

There would be clear plan in the dairy diary for dealing with workplace bullying and sexual harassment.

An industry auditor could audit confidential information disclosed in the dairy diary, to give proof of the system’s effectiveness.

Recording could be done with an app, only accessed by an auditor, who could also initiate mediation and identify regular reporting on an individual farm around particular issues.

The framework could prevent immigrant exploitation and “burnt-out, tired and overworked” staff.

“All of these things that have been the consequences of rapid growth.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff An objective of Responsible Work Relationships, a framework developed by Deborah and Tim Rhodes, was to retain staff and build skills for people to stay in communities, maintain performance, keep school rolls stable, and build business performance.

Tim Rhodes said the dairy industry was set up on a growth model with progression at the centre.

“In contrast, regeneration is about thinking long-term and building incrementally, and becoming part of [the environment] where you are.

The model aimed at retaining staff and building skills for people to stay in communities, maintain performance, keep school rolls stable, and build more robust businesses.

While they hoped to pilot the model in dairying, he said it could be adopted by other industries.

Deborah Rhodes is a registered nurse with a background in international pharmaceuticals, and sits on the Ministry for Primary Industry’s regenerative agriculture technical advisory group.

Tim Rhodes is a Lincoln University horticultural science graduate and arborist. The couple has three teenage children and has been in dairying for 11 years and owned their Collingwood farm for seven.