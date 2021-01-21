Government 'working through' support requests from hail-affected growers

West Coast-Tasman MP and Labour Government minister Damien O'Connor says the Government will look at ways to help growers affected by the Boxing Day hail storm retain their core staff.

The Government hasn't committed to any specific support for Tasman District growers affected by the Boxing Day hail storm but it is working through requests for help, says West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor.

One of those requests was for Government support to help retain permanent staff “and then to look at the ability to have the seasonal staff needed to get the trees and the vines in shape for next season”, said O’Connor, who holds several portfolios in the Labour Government including agriculture and rural communities as well as trade and export growth.

The long-time MP took part in a short meeting on Thursday with some growers during a break in the first Labour caucus gathering of the year, which was held in Nelson. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash also attended the meeting with growers.

“I think the growers appreciated the chance to speak directly to the Minister of Finance and Minister for Economic Development and to back up what I had been passing on,” O’Connor said.

READ MORE:

* Long road to recovery for Motueka retailers struck by hail storm

* Motueka hail storm damage expected to top $100 million

* Scale of hardship for orchardists still emerging after Boxing Day hail



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Grower Julian Raine says some people are in a dire situation after the hail storm.

Julian Raine was one of those growers. He said it was a “very short window” of just 15 minutes with the politicians but the growers had shown the ministers some pictures of affected properties.

“There’s rotting fruit but in amongst the rotting fruit, there’s good fruit,” Raine said. “For some people, it’s dire, we’ve got to move pretty quickly on it.”

Raine said he believed many people did not understand how much damage had been caused by the hail storm.

“We get a bit of hail every year; you deal with it,” he said. “This is such widespread hail damage – from Richmond to Riwaka and up to 10km inland but also patchy. We’ve got blocks that are fine next to blocks that aren’t.”

Hail cloth installed by some growers had been shredded during the intense storm.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Damage from the Boxing Day hail storm was widespread, from Richmond to Riwaka.

Raine said he was fully insured but expected to recoup just 20 per cent of what had been lost.

“Quite a bit of damage doesn’t reach the threshold [for insurance],” he said. “For [damage] that’s minor, you get zero for that.”

It was critical for the affected growers to retain their core staff and there was a lot of post-storm work to do such as removing the damaged fruit and protecting the affected trees from disease.

“In some cases there’s actually more work; you’ve got to shift through good fruit and bad fruit,” Raine said. “We will bounce back quicker if we can keep those core staff working.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Brent McGlashen, of Mac Hops in Lower Moutere, west of Nelson, with hop vines shredded in a Boxing Day hail storm.

O’Connor said the Government would look at support for the growers to retain staff.

“Clearly the impact on employment and the reduced opportunities means that some of that will come through MSD [Ministry of Social Development] by way of support and if we can look to redirect that and front-load that through the growers then that may be one way forward but I can't speak on behalf of other ministers' portfolio areas other than that we will continue to work with them to keep things moving,” O’Connor said.

A wage subsidy for permanent workers was mentioned but wasn't discussed.

“That was something that was laid out for Covid when we had a nationwide dilemma,” O’Connor said. “This is a small, localised crisis, and we'll look at suitable support ... but clearly, the banks will play a part in this as well and making sure that the growers aren't squeezed for working capital is the most important thing at this point because they all have viable businesses in a highly profitable sector that has a great future – they've just got to get through this next season.”

PJ Muir The hail storm on Boxing Day blanketed Motueka.

Top of the South Rural Support Trust chairman Richard Kempthorne said he would encourage affected growers to take up the opportunities for support such as the trust’s business advice fund. That fund was available to help cover consultancy or financial advice for farmers and growers who were struggling with the financial viability of their business.

“This fund is available for growers hit hard by the recent storms and who now find their business in jeopardy,” Kempthorne said.

Growers should approach their bank in the first instance to ensure it was supportive of their application.

Anyone who might be struggling could speak with someone by calling 0800 787 254, the support trust’s free phone number, Kempthorne said.