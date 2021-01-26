Farmers struggle to cover shearing costs as wool prices continue to hurt

Farmers are struggling to cover shearing costs as low wool prices continue to hurt.

Some Southland farmers face the unique prospect of losing money from shearing costs as low wool prices continue to hurt.

Crossbred wool prices have plummeted from around the $6 per kilogram mark to under $2 during the past decade, with some wool buyers now offering farmers less than $1 per kg.

It meant that for a lot of sheep farmers wool was somewhat of a burden after previously being a key earner for the farm.

PGG Wrightson South Island wool sales manager Dave Burridge said it was now costing some farmers to get their sheep shorn.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown nurse Brooke Thomas smashes Te Araroa Trail goals

* Catch-22 of Aussie bubble could hurt Southland tourism

* Bittersweet day for racing fraternity in western Southland



“I haven’t heard of that happening before in my 40 years in the business,” Burridge said.

Eastern Southland sheep farmer Craig Pullar said last year he was able to make a small amount from wool but this year he simply hoped to cover his costs.

“You are doing very well if you can pay for your shearers at the moment. It’s just got progressively worse over the last three years,” Pullar said.

“It’s only probably 25 percent of what I used to get five years ago, so it’s dropped about 75 percent.’’

Te Anau-based shearing contractor Andrew Clegg said they hadn’t yet seen the impact of the large drop in wool prices flow through to them.

Although Clegg acknowledged it could potentially have ramifications if wool prices dropped even further.

He pointed to the fact that some North Island farmers had started to work with the Wiltshire breed of sheep which shed wool naturally, limiting the need for them to be shorn.

Clegg said if it got worse there could be the prospect of a reduction in lambs being shorn if farmers did look to cut shearing costs.

Marty Smith, of Spain & Smith Shearing, also said the impact had not flowed through to them given the ewes still needed to be shorn, but he agreed they would not want the wool prices to drop even further.

Smith was confident new avenues could be found to help increase the global demand for wool.

Finding new markets for wool would be the key to increasing demand, and in turn the price of wool, Burridge said.

Carpet production has led the wool demand, however, the growing use of synthetic carpets had hit the wool sector hard.

Burridge expected carpet production would continue to be important for the industry, however, a lot of new uses for wool had emerged.

He said wool fitted many people’s push for sustainable and natural products.

“Some of the things I have been told, you would never have thought wool would be used for,” he said.

He used the production of surfboards and even cosmetics as a couple of unique examples of wool use.

Encouraging wool insulation has been identified as another way to increase demand.

South Otago sheep and beef farmer Amy Blaikie has called on the Government to ensure all publicly-funded buildings and KiwiBuild homes be built or refurbished with New Zealand wool carpet and insulation.

In November the Government has led the formation of the Strong Wool Action Group [SWAG] which is tasked to try to lead the wool sector out of its doldrums.

CROSSBRED WOOL PRICES

2011: $6.58 per kg

2013: $3.91

2015: $4.75

2017: $3.85

2019: $2.90

2021: $1.88

Source: Interest.co.nz wool price indicators