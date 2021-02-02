Employers look to hire harvest workers on the spot at recruitment day

Employers from the Nelson-Tasman region’s horticulture industry as well as the agriculture and aquaculture sectors are looking to hire hundreds of staff for the coming season.

Employers recruiting for the 2021 harvest will be looking to hire workers on the spot at a Ministry of Social Development-organised “harvest hiring” day, scheduled to be held at Motueka on February 10.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Motueka service centre at 236 High St is earmarked as the venue for the event, designed to help employers from the region’s horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture industries who are looking to hire hundreds of staff for the coming season.

A statement from MSD says its staff will be on hand to provide jobseekers with any assistance they may be eligible for in order to take up employment, including allowances.

MSD regional commissioner for Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough and the West Coast, Craig Churchill, said the impact on travel and the border restrictions of Covid-19 meant “local people” now had opportunities to take up seasonal work that they may not have considered previously.

John Cowpland/Stuff Apples are one of the crops that need to be harvested.

“Our team is working with local employers to provide every opportunity for our local jobseekers to take up seasonal work,” he said. “Staffing our seasonal industries will be an important step in our region's economic recovery from the pandemic.”

News of the harvest hiring day comes after grower Julian Raine pointed out that even growers affected by the Boxing Day hail storm had a lot of work, such as removing the damaged fruit and protecting the affected trees from disease.

“In some cases there’s actually more work; you’ve got to shift through good fruit and bad fruit,” Raine said.

The harvest hiring day is due to run from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 10.