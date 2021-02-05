Pick Nelson campaign calls on Kiwis to help out with the summer harvest

The Nelson/Tasman horticulture industry could be short of up to 1600 jobs as the summer harvest draws near.

A new campaign is calling on Kiwis to head to Nelson to fill the hundreds of jobs available for the summer harvest in the region.

The Pick Nelson Tasman campaign was launched by Project Kōkiri this week, part of a collaboration between local government, iwi, and business organisations to respond to the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Project Kōkiri spokesman Johny O’Donnell said while the region was renowned for growing some of the world’s best produce, some estimates suggested Nelson/Tasman's horticulture industry was facing a shortfall of more than 1600 workers.

“These jobs used to be primarily filled by travellers and international workers, but while our borders remain closed there’s a big shortage of staff.

“So now we need as many people as possible to pack their bags and pick Nelson Tasman.”

O’Donnell said if those roles weren’t filled and produce went to waste, the region could suffer an economic hit of tens of millions of dollars.

For those considering heading to the top of the south, O’Donnell said were other incentives to help bring them to the region.

In addition to the wages, there was the possibility of financial assistance for relocation costs, daily travel costs, work gear, accommodation costs payment, and a one-off incentive payment as part of the government's New Zealand Seasonal Work Scheme.

Project Kokiri Project Kokiri have launched a new campaign to bring seasonal workers to Nelson for the 2021 harvest season.

O’Donnell said the campaign will include a back office recruitment function, supported by the Ministry of Social Development, and will take care of the applications received by the campaign to match them with job opportunities available.

He said as well as the jobs, the campaign also providing an opportunity for visitors to explore the Nelson region and have an OE experience at home.

“Once they’ve finished filling their bins, they can fill their boots with a huge range of activities and attractions. It’s a great opportunity to have their overseas experience in our backyard.”

Wine Nelson chairman Paul Miles said in the region's viticulture sector, there had been about 150-200 vacancies at the beginning of the year.

Miles said some of those vacancies had been filled, but there would soon be an increased demand for workers in the lead up to the harvest, which was likely to start in the second or third week of March.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Peter Cederman employs RSE workers at his Brooklyn orchard in the Tasman district and says his business couldn't survive without them.

Riwaka apple grower Peter Cederman said while his orchard was in a better position than some when it came to hanging on to workers, they were always on the lookout for more people to fill in the gaps.

When the borders closed following the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, Cederman said they had been able to retain many of their RSE workers over the winter and through to this year's harvest.

While there were few international travellers still looking for seasonal work, they had been able to recruit more local workers from other packhouses that would not be running this year.

“There's always a need, even with all the hail, the fruit's got to be taken off the tree.”

New Zealand Hops chief executive Craig Orr said the campaign was a good initiative, but had come a little late for the hop season which was already on the verge of the harvest.

Orr said there had been a hole left by the reduced numbers of RSE workers and overseas travellers, but hop growers had been resourceful in managing the labour situation – relying on experienced locals to carry them through.

He said while there were still jobs needed, the specialist nature of hops meant they were more for experienced machine operators and pickers rather than unskilled labour.

“Fundamentally it's about the skill set of those workers and what role they would play on the farm.”