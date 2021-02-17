Cattle found starving on man's lifestyle block near Morrinsville

Alastair Robert Kane Hughes failed the animals which were his responsibility, the Ministry for Primary Industries said after a sentencing in Morrinsville District Court.

A lifestyle block owner who only gave his cattle about half the feed they needed each day – even after a welfare inspector visited - has been fined.

The cattle Morrinsville man Alastair Robert Kane Hughes was responsible for lost so much weight that four needed “urgent attention to improve their body condition," a Ministry for Primary Industries statement said.

Hughes, 59, was sentenced on two animal welfare charges in Morrinsville District Court on Monday, receiving a fine of $3500, plus almost $1500 in vet costs.

The ministry started looking into Hughes’ care of 26 cattle on his property after a complaint.

READ MORE:

* SPCA faces criticism for alleged slow responses to neglected animals

* Canterbury farmer sentenced for 'reckless' ill-treatment of calf

* South Canterbury lifestyle farmer fined $17,500 for starving and ill-treating sheep



Hughes’ approximately four-hectare property was visited by an animal welfare inspector on July 23, 2020.

He was told to give his cattle more feed but instead continued to give them about half their daily feed requirements.

“The animals were Mr Hughes’ primary responsibility and he failed them,” MPI animal welfare and NAIT compliance regional manager Brendon Mikkelsen said.

When a second visit was made by an animal welfare inspector and a veterinarian on 13 August 2020, the cattle had lost still more weight.

Four needed urgent attention, the Ministry said.

In court, Hughes was fined $2500 for failing to adequately feed 26 cattle and $1000 for not complying with the requirements of a notice issued by an MPI animal welfare inspector, MPI said.

He was also ordered to pay vet costs of $1,442.22.

"All cases of animal abuse are unacceptable, people in charge of animals have an obligation to the welfare of those animals,” Mikkelsen said. “The cattle in Mr Hughes' care were suffering from severe malnutrition.”

Anyone who is aware of ill-treatment of animals or cruelty towards them is asked to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone, 0800 00 83 33.