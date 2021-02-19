Reaching burn out in their jobs, a couple gave up city life in Australia to go farming in New Zealand

Nicola Harvey and Pat Ledden exchanged life in Sydney to begin a new venture, farming a 130ha lease property north of Taupō about three years ago.

City slickers dreaming of giving up their jobs for a better life can take their lead from Nicola Harvey and Pat Ledden.

The couple exchanged life in Sydney to begin a new venture, farming a 130ha lease property north of Taupō, about three years ago.

Nicola, 40, worked in journalism for the ABC and was then managing editor for BuzzFeed. She had met Pat, 41, in Sydney, who worked as a property valuer.

“We were very city-orientated people in our 20s and most of our 30s,” Pat said.

READ MORE:

* Dairy farm company caused stream to 'run green' and closed popular swimming spot for a week

* How regenerative agriculture has helped create a Waikato food hub

* Taranaki farmers fear new freshwater rules will drive them out of business



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Pat Ledden and Nicola Harvey with their two-year-old daughter Clara.

“We had full on jobs, it was very stressful and reaching that burnout point so the chance to have a change in lifestyle, to do something our own way instead of someone else’s, was very appealing.”

Pat grew up in Australia, while Nicola grew up in Taupō and it was her father Roger Harvey, a career farmer, who suggested taking a shot at rural life.

“We came back to Taupō and my father was approaching retirement age, and he suggested we come and help him work on a lease property he was managing,” Nicola said.

“Neither of us had farmed before, but we decided this was our chance to transform.”

The couple’s foray into farming was calf rearing in 2019 while Roger continued to run the property, which was used for beef fattening and heifer grazing at the time.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Nicola and Pat have changed the way they managed stock on their Slow Stream Farm near Taupō, to match the ability of the land and location.

“So we started learning about animal health, understanding the trade mechanisms, export to market, that big picture about farming,” Nicola said.

They made contacts through other farms, agents and the cattle markets, researched and learnt all they could.

Midway through that point, their daughter Clara was born and then Covid-19 hit the world in early 2020.

“The calf rearing required us to be out and about a lot with other farms, so we had to call time on that and completely change our operating structure,” Nicola said.

“My father was also in the vulnerable age group for Covid and was asked to stay home, so we pretty much had to take over management of the farm.”

That was the year they became “full time farmers” and began to make some changes to the way the property was managed.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The family live and work on a farm leased by Nicola’s father Roger, from Contact Energy.

“Working behind a locked gate [during the alert levels] allowed us to do a few things which you might call counter to conventional farming," Nicola said.

They stopped heavy use of synthetic fertilisers, stopped quick rotation of grasses and stopped planting winter crops.

Instead, the focus was on improving pasture diversity, soil quality and carbon retention to survive the dry, hot summer and autumn months.

The dairy heifers were removed and the farm focused on beef cattle for the local trade and for yearling sales.

Stock numbers leading into summer were cut back to about 200, to match the level of feed available. The herd will be built up to 350-400 towards autumn.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A mobile abattoir will give Slow Stream Farm the ability to sell beef direct to customer, supporting the concept of growing produce for the local market.

The animals were moved daily to improve soil and plant quality and to limit land degradation.

“We don’t graze the grass right down to the ground, we leave a certain amount of residual matter on top of the paddocks to regenerate,” Nicola said.

“We did a lot of learning about regenerative agriculture but rather than pluck it wholesale from the US and plonk it down here, we have experimented to see what works for this specific property.”

Nicola’s father, Roger, still held the lease for the property and worked as an adviser.

The couple joined a working group of farmers making similar changes on properties around the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay, to learn and exchange ideas.

“We’ve only been doing this for three years but two have been the driest in a long time which really scared us,” Nicola said.

“But we’re farming a completely different way now and getting through summer so much better.”

During the alert levels of 2020, food producers started to sell direct to customers and it was a concept Nicola and Pat had in mind when they first set out on their farming venture.

“But we wanted to wait until a mobile abattoir was available, to be able to sell food from our farm, to our community within that 15km radius.”

They’re now operating under the name, Slow Stream Farm, and had invested in a smaller number of animals to finish for their seasonal beef meat boxes introduced this year.

There were three principles behind the new venture, Nicola explained.

“Anyone who has eaten what you call home-kill meat tends to notice the difference in flavour, because it’s processed on site without the stress of transport or stress of a meat works.

“Also, we are finishing our animals on a clover species mix and I’m really excited about those flavour profiles being developed over the seasons.”

The second was around customer expectations. People were interested in understanding how food was grown, where it came from, who the grower was and what was the environmental impact of growing food.

“The third one is that people are just starting to become more comfortable not having food as a convenience but eating more seasonally, eating more locally.”

Long-term the goal was for the meat box venture to become the principal focus of Slow Stream Farm.

“We have about 10 cattle to go towards our meat boxes this year and our ambition is to increase that number year-on-year.”