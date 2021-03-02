Inexperienced farming machine operators 'cause havoc'

Good weather has been a big help for this year's harvest, says Rural Contractors' David Kean.

Harvest is in full swing across the country, and while rural contractors have managed to get workers in the tractor driving seat, in many cases the work hasn't been up to the necessary standard, industry commentators say.

Rural Contractors president David Kean said the organisation had done everything Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor had asked to fill the worker shortage left by border closures, but reports of inexperienced workers causing havoc were common.

“If you can imagine that you've got a guy on the tractor that doesn’t know how to work that tractor to its full potential, so he leaves it in the wrong gear and he over-revs it, which overheats the machine.

“There was an incident that cost a contractor $60,000 because something went through the bailer. There’s been quite a few issues like from what I’ve heard but contractors don’t want to speak out and run down the workers.”

READ MORE:

* Ag contractors flat out but lack of overseas drivers taking a toll

* Election 2020: Damien O'Connor says freshwater and winter grazing rules can be 'tweaked'

* Lack of foreign workers a 'disaster' for agriculture, farmers say



Many older industry hands had to jump back in the seat to help out and that also brought frustrations, as they grappled with learning how to drive a brand-new tractor with technical drill bits, auto steer and brake controllers.

"There's a lot to take in and the training has to be done on the job and if things aren't done properly, the seeds wouldn't grow," Kean said.

There had also been reports of foreign workers ditching the employers that had helped them get into the country for more appealing jobs.

Richard Houston, founder of Handzon Jobs, a recruiter and trainer for rural contractors, said there had been an increase in reports of those kinds of incidents that would be reflected in a rise in insurance claims, but it was a difficult situation.

”Yes, there's been some damage. But the Kiwis have definitely stepped up and it’s been a big surprise. I think they've done a really good job. Employers see potential."

Business owners wanted to operate at 100 per cent efficiency and without the right people that was difficult. Despite this, many of the trainees would be offered full-time jobs because contractors were pleased with how they stepped up, he said.

It took three or four years before anyone became expert at working heavy-duty farm equipment, he said.

Kean said things had been helped by a run of good weather, and the harvest was getting done. It was “all go” for maize and grass harvesting, as well as wheat and barley.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Rural Contractors New Zealand president David Kean says inexperienced machine operators have caused farmers some expensive headaches.

The industry was already thinking ahead to the next season, he said.

Unless things changed with border restrictions in the next three months, contractors would be short of experienced machine operators again come September.

Some employers were considering how they could keep the foreign and local workers employed during the winter, or whether jobs in other industries could be created so they would be available for next year's harvest.

There was also a threat that workers could be lured to Australia, which had huge land areas to cultivate. Australian employers were offering to pay wages while in quarantine, as well as covering costs.

"Be warned. If you need six overseas staff, the chances of you getting them now is pretty slim.”