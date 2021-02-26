Meat processors urge Government to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations for industry

The Meat Industry Assocation wants meat processing workers to be prioritised for the Covid vaccine.

The meat processing and exporting industry wants Government to recognise it as high-risk for Covid-19 transmission and prioritise it for vaccination.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said large numbers of people worked closely together. Australia and the US had already prioritised the industry for vaccination because Covid-19 had spread rapidly in processing plants.

US researchers had found that meat processing plants had been vectors for transmission, which accelerated the spread of the virus, she said.

“The New Zealand red meat industry took decisive action to proactively develop and implement safety protocols, which provide guidance and a minimum standard to enable our processors to continue safely operating.

“However, there is no room for complacency. It is absolutely critical that we fortify our first line of defence, both for the safety and wellbeing of workers and communities and to safeguard the red meat sector’s significant contribution to the New Zealand economy, which is now heavily reliant on our export revenue.”

Most plants had nurses on site or arrangements with medical centres and were well positioned to do large scale vaccination programmes quickly, she said.

Meat Workers Union national secretary Daryl Carran said it had been difficult during lockdown for meat workers and as there had always been an element of risk in going to work.

“As far as putting meat workers in a higher category [for the vaccine], I think they belong there. But there may be a lot of other workers that are equal to that, too.

"By majority they would be happy enough to be in that line-up. They would want to be protecting family members who have immune problems," he said.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said it was reasonable to have the discussion about whether some groups of workers should be prioritised.

There would have to be a process in which all the potential high-priority groups were ranked, and as the vaccine was arriving in batches, it made sense to do that.

There was already some criteria that was widely accepted, starting with border workers, frontline healthcare workers and then the most vulnerable population groups, he said.

Other epidemiological criteria that deserved consideration included age, co-morbidity and ethnicity or others based on geography such as population density, proximity to major airports and MIQ facilities.

"It's hard to predict how that might come out, but you certainly want to encourage the debate.”

Confined working environments had been the sites of widespread transmission overseas, he said.

The Ministry of Health has three different vaccination roll-out scenarios outlined on its website based on whether Covid-19 can be kept out of our borders or if there was community transmission.

The Ministry of Health been approached for comment.