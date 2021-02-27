Farmer's $200,000 lesson from Hawke's Bay drought

Bruce Goldstone learned an expensive lesson during last summer’s devastating Hawke’s Bay drought.

The region experienced one of its “greatest economic shocks”, in the wake of the drought, among the worst to strike the area in recent history, and Covid-19.

In Goldstone’s case, the extreme weather cost his sheep and beef farming business $200,000 in lost income and extra expenses.

As the drought gripping much of the North Island early last year continued to worsen, feed for almost 5500 livestock at the 1045-hectare property at Putorino, north of Napier, began running low.

"The situation was exacerbated because our farm is in a livestock movement control area for tuberculosis,” he said.

"In a normal season, when it got dry we would be able to sell store cattle at the saleyards, but we had to carry an extra 50 to 60 steers through."

If not for friends and baleage supplied through the Government-funded feed co-ordination service, Goldstone’s farm “would have been in serious trouble”.

The service helps connect farmers who are short of feed with available sources of supplement, such as silage and hay.

In Goldstone’s case, he was able to source 100 round bales of grass silage from the Waikato and the South Island.

“It was a lifesaver and I will be forever grateful."

He was sent a further 100 bales of baleage by friends, bought 40 tonnes of palm kernel expeller (PKE), and already had 200 bales of silage.

But the shortage of feed had major flow-on effects for his business.

"The ewes were not fat enough at mating. That resulted in a 40 per cent drop in our lambing last spring – costing $150,000 in lost income.

“A further $50,000 was spent buying extra feed.”

The situation has made Goldstone reassess how much feed he needs to have on hand for significant adverse weather events such as drought.

This summer, he has a solid buffer of stored feed and is ready to help others if drought hits.

"I have told the people who sent me feed that if they are ever short, I am ready to return the favour.”

Last year, Goldstone planted 16 hectares of lucerne. The first cut of the forage crop yielded 60 bales of silage and another 120 bales will be harvested this autumn.

An additional 7ha of lucerne were planted in late 2020 and 40 bales have already been harvested.

In winter, 21ha of ryecorn or annual grass, and seven of oats were sown for extra feed.

The crops were grazed by cattle and 3ha of the ryecorn re-grew, producing 100 bales of baleage in the spring.

Goldstone said he was in a much better situation this summer and encouraged other farmers to build a good buffer for tough seasons.

"It is important to make decisions early. Do not watch as your livestock get lighter while you wait for rain. Do not leave it too late.”.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has extended funding for feed coordination and planning services until the end of June.

The feed planning service is delivered by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, DairyNZ, Federated Farmers, and other specialist providers, to help farmers set dates for key management decisions, such as culling surplus livestock.