Pig farmers in limbo over farrowing crates

Pig farmers are living in limbo as they await a decision on the controversial use of farrowing crates.

Kiwis consume more than 20 kilograms of pork per capita a year, but how the meat is produced has come under scrutiny in recent years.

The use of farrowing crates, in which sows (female pigs) are kept before, during and after farrowing (giving birth), has been a particularly contentious issue.

While farmers and pork industry groups say the crates balance the needs and welfare of the sow with those of her piglets, opponents say they are cruel, even torturous, and should be banned.

Last year, the High Court ruled that some regulations and minimum standards in the Pig Code of Welfare that permit the use of farrowing crates were unlawful.

Following that ruling, the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee began an assessment of the validity of pig farmers continuing to use the system to raise pigs.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Sows in farrowing crates at the Stanley Brothers piggery in Taranaki. Farmers say the crates balance the needs and welfare of the sow with those of her piglets but opponents say they are cruel and should be banned.

The court also directed Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor to consider recommending changes which would see them phased out.

So far, no decisions have been announced, but an update is expected later this year.

At the Stanley Brothers piggery in the coastal Taranaki settlement of Oaonui, Karl, Ron and Noel Stanley are doing their best to prepare for any eventuality.

The farm has been in the Stanley family for three generations and has seen a lot of change.

“It was a rehab farm after the war, and a little piggery was put in as part of that,” Ron Stanley said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Farm manager Leon White says piglet mortality could double if farrowing crates are banned.

“We took over from our parents about 45 years ago, and we’ve continuously renewed and rebuilt. To stay in the industry, we had to.”

The piggery has grown from a 40-sow operation to one with more than 10 times that.

“We’ve got 450 now, and we try to do about 14,500 tonnes [of pork] a week. We have to keep our productivity up because there is a wall of meat coming in from overseas all the time.”

Almost 60 per cent of pork eaten in New Zealand is imported, coming from countries including Poland, Italy and Belgium, up from 41 per cent in 2008 and 52 per cent in 2015.

Imported pork doesn't have to meet New Zealand’s animal welfare or environmental standards, a fact that frustrates farmers like the Stanleys as they try to stay one step ahead in the face of ongoing scrutiny.

A recently completed, purpose-built farrowing shed that set the business back close to $1 million but that could prove to be a small price to pay if the rules around farrowing crates are changed.

Farm manager Leon White said the “maternity ward” is larger than usual and could be adapted to meet any potential new regulations.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Stanleys’ crates provide enough room for sows to stand and lie on either side, but the animals are unable to turn around.

For now, farrowing crates in the new shed allow the sows more room either side and more length than traditional crates.

However, while the animals are able to stand up and lie down on either side, they can't turn around.

Sows have constant access to food and water and a heat lamp in the corner of each enclosure attracts the piglets – which have an optimal temperature of about 30 degrees Celsius in their first few weeks – away from the sow, reducing the risk of the crushing and hypothermia.

“When you’re looking at a 1.5kg piglet versus a 300kg sow, the piglet is always going to come off second best,” White said.

“Ninety per cent of [piglets] that die will die in the first week."

The crates also prevent competition for food and space among sows, and help farmers identify and treat sick animals.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff White says 90 per cent of piglets that die do so in the first week.

Across the industry, sows spend a maximum of 28 days in this system after giving birth as they look after their piglets, and up to five days pre-farrowing.

On the Stanleys’ farm, where piglets are weaned at three weeks old, sows have an average of 2.3 litters a year.

They spend about 50 days or 14 per cent of their time in farrowing crates and the remainder in social groups.

According to White, the Stanleys’ system has a piglet mortality rate of less than 10 per cent, about half that of outdoor farrowing systems.

If farrowing crates were removed, piglet deaths could double, he said.

For the Stanleys, that could mean an additional average loss of one piglet per litter and a financial impact of up to $200,000 per year.

“Our guys don't want to be carrying buckets of piglets out of here. We believe this [system] is the best of both worlds for our sows and our young stock.”

White said pig farmers’ confidence had taken a hit with the latest review.

“It’s hard to be optimistic when you’re constantly being put under the microscope and the way you’re doing things – which you’ve already been told is the best way – is being questioned.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The 450 sows at the Stanley Brothers farm spend about 85 per cent of their time in social groups, White says.

“The current use of our maternity units and farrowing crates, we believe, is still the best for piglet survival. We’ve gone from a system that was recognised as the only way we could safely do it to a great deal of uncertainty.”

In 2016, the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee found the use of farrowing crates was the best system available to meet the welfare needs of the piglets and the sow.

But three years later, animal rights group Safe and the New Zealand Animal Law Association took legal action against the Government for allowing the continued use of the crates.

That resulted in November's High Court decision, which White said put the Stanleys’ investment in the future in jeopardy and was disheartening for all pig farmers.

“We do really take it to heart as farmers to be placed under the microscope like this and face this criticism.”

Dr Kirsty Chidgey, Massey University researcher and animal welfare adviser for NZ Pork, said although some countries have phased out farrowing crates for the whole lactation, New Zealand’s industry was different.

“Those countries don’t have [pork] imports to compete with, and they have farming subsidies. They're being compared with New Zealand which is an entirely different situation.

“There are other systems, but they have higher piglet mortality. An alternative should improve sow welfare, without increasing piglet mortality.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Stanleys’ system has a piglet mortality rate of less than 10 per cent, about half that of outdoor farrowing systems.

NZ Pork has said a ban on the traditional use of farrowing crates would be detrimental to animal welfare, productivity, and staff health and safety.

It could also jeopardise a significant number of New Zealand’s 93 commercial pig farms and was likely to force New Zealanders to rely even more on imported pork produced using practices not legal here.

Chief executive David Baines said the sector followed world-leading animal welfare practices and farrowing systems were “essentially maternity wards for sows.”

“They support the survival of as many well-grown healthy piglets as possible, whilst also meeting the needs of the sow.

“Worldwide, farrowing crates are the most common system used to house sows and piglets until piglets are weaned. No country has completely banned their use.”